WESTOVER — Madison McCoy had 17 points and seven rebounds as the Moshannon Valley girls basketball team clipped host Harmony 30-28 on Monday night.
McCoy was the lone player on either side with double figures.
Riley Wharton added nine points and six rebounds for the Damsels, who led 14-9 after one.
Marissa Brothers led the Lady Owls with nine points, while Tyra Peace had six points.
Harmony dropped to 1-5 overall. The Lady Owls travel to Penns Manor tonight.
Moshannon Valley improved to 2-5 overall. The Damsels travel to Juniata Valley this evening.
Moshannon Valley—34
McClelland 2 0-0 6, Davis 0 0-0 0, Demko 0 0-0 0, Wharton 4 1-1 9, Lewis 0 0-0 0, McCoy 6 2-5 17, Mihalko 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-6 34.
Harmony—28
Marissa Brothers 4 0-2 9, Kephart 1 2-2 4, Winings 2 0-0 4, Passmore 2 1-2 5, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Peace 3 0-0 6, Beck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-4 28.
Three-pointers: McCoy. Marissa Brothers.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 14 0 4 16—34
Harmony 9 0 12 7—28