HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team got off to a slow start against visiting Northern Cambria on Monday in a 56-39 loss.
Landyn Evans led the Knights with 17 points, while Sam Howard added 12 points.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 0-11 overall. The Knights travel to Harmony on Thursday.
Northern Cambria—56
Myers 5 1-2 11, Wieworia 2 1-2 5, Dumm 11 1-3 24, Yahner 0 0-0 0, Messina 0 1-2 1, Delaney 2 1-2 5, Fry 0 0-0 0, D. Shutty 2 2-2 6, Pershing 0 0-0 0, P. Shutty 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 7-13 56.
Moshannon Valley—39
K. Kephart 2 0-0 6, T. Kephart 1 0-2 2, Howard 5 0-0 12, Gardner 0 0-2 0, Evans 7 3-5 17, Beish 0 2-4 2, Hummel 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Merrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-10 39.
Three-pointers: Dumm, P. Shutty. K. Kephart 2, Howard 2.
Score by Quarters
No. Cambria 14 17 13 12—56
Mo Valley 8 10 6 15—39