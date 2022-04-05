HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley baseball team fell to Mount Union 16-4 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Knights’ four pitchers walked 12 Trojan batters on the day.
Tanner Kephart took the loss, allowing five runs on four hits and seven walks.
Michael Kitko had a home run, while Ethan Webb, Jacob O’Donnell and Kadin Hansel each had doubles.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the Inter County Conference. the Knights travel to Glendale on Thursday.
Mount Union—16
Danish cf 3310, Bilger cf 0201, Donaldson ss 4320, Grove ph 1000, Knable c 4124, Scott dh 3322, Chrisemer rf-dh 0001, Hunsinger 3b 6043, Atherton 2110, Plank lf 3001. Totals: 36-16-13-12.
Moshannon Valley—4
O’Donnell lf 4110, Kephart p-cf 2110, Witherow ss-p 4110, Kitko cf-ss 3112, Webb c 3012, Lukehart ph 1000, Hansel 2b 2010, Gregg 3b 1000, Nelson 1b 2000, Evans 1b-p 1000, Collins rf 2000, Hummel rf-p 1000. Totals: 26-4-6-4.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 323 030 5—16 13 0
Mo Valley 102 000 1— 4 6 5
Errors—Gregg, Witherow, Kitko 3. 2B—Scott, Donaldson 2. Webb, O’Donnell, Hansel. HR—Knable. Kitko. HBP—Atherton, Chrisemer, Weirich. SB—Knable, Danish, Atherton, Hunsinger. Kephart. CS—Weirich.
Pitching
Mount Union: Chrisemer—2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. McClain—5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Kephart—1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO. Witherow—2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Kitko—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Evans—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Hummel—2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.