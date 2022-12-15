BELLWOOD — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team fell to host Bellwood-Antis 67-50 on Wednesday night.
Sam Howard had 25 points to lead the Knights. Tanner Kephart added 12.
Moshannon Valley (0-3) heads to Juniata Valley on Monday.
Moshannon Valley—50
Hummel 2 0-0 4, T. Kephart 5 0-0 12, Howard 9 5-7 25, Beish 0 0-0 0, Evans 1 2-4 4, Reifer 1 0-0 2, K. Kephart 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 7-11 50.
Bellwood-Antis—67
Wagner 1 0-0 3, Beisweinger 7 1-2 15, Shanfelt 7 1-1 16, Lavacciola 6 3-4 17, Nycum 2 1-3 5, Burdell 2 0-0 5, H. Schreir 2 0-0 6, C. Schreir 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 6-10 67.
Three-pointers: T. Kephart 2, Howard 2, K. Kephart. Lavacciola 2, Shanfelt, H. Schreir 2, Burdell.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 10 14 16 10—50
Bellwood 16 18 16 17—67