BOALSBURG — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team topped host St. Joseph’s Academy 25-19, 25-21, 24-26 and 25-13.
Madison McCoy had 22 service points, 18 assists and 14 digs for the Damsels.
Tessa Martin added 11 service points, while Lexi Clarkson had 10.
Maddie Mills netted 11 kills, while Ella Berg had 10 kills and four blocks.
Riley Wharton added 26 digs.
Moshannon Valley improved to 8-9 overall. The Damsels host West Branch this evening.
In junior varsity action, Mo Valley won 25-13 and 25-22.