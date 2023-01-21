HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team seems to be peaking at the right time.
The Damsels came into Friday night’s game with Moshannon Valley League rival Harmony on a two-game winning streak after topping Curwensville and P-O.
Mo Valley added on to that with a 49-41 victory over the Lady Owls to improve to 6-8 overall and 4-2 in the MVL.
“A ton of credit to Harmony and their coaching staff,” said Damsels head coach Jeff Hanley. “They do such a great job and they came out here with a great deal of intensity. They outworked us and it showed.
“We had a long couple of weeks and it doesn’t get any easier. But it’s a three-game winning streak and we are incredibly happy with that. I’m really proud of the week the girls had after losing three or four in a row last week. Then to come out and play a tough game tonight, I am super proud of the girls.”
Moshannon Valley got off to a fast start, pulling out to a 12-5 advantage after one.
Lexi Clarkson had seven of those points, including a three that put the Damsels up 3-2.
Mo Valley kept that lead until 5:00 left in the second quarter, when Jaylee Beck dropped in her fourth bucket of the frame to make it 14-13 in favor of the Lady Owls.
The two teams traded the lead, and several turnovers, back and forth throughout the rest of the first half, with Harmony taking a slim 24-23 lead into the locker room.
“I’m so happy with how they played,” said Lady Owls head coach Kristen Winings. “They picked it up and played together. They worked the ball around and I couldn’t ask for anything more.
“We need to pick it up a little bit more, but we are doing so much better than where we started.”
Harmony led 28-25 before Moshannon Valley went on a 5-0 run to go back up 32-28.
The Damsels held the lead the remainder of the game, although the Lady Owls got as close as four points twice.
“That’s something we didn’t do at the beginning of the season,” said of answering Harmony’s runs.
“If a team made a run, we folded. And teams are making runs on us now and we are responding. To be able to counter a 5-0 run with a 4-0 run at times is really important and it’s a step in the right direction.
“Three wins in a row, we are just really happy about this.”
Moshannon Valley went 3-of-4 in from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, finishing the night 9-of-16.
Harmony, however, went 3-of-8 in the final frame and finished the game 7-of-16 from the foul line.
“We were struggling all night with free throws,” said Winings. “It’s something we definitely need to work on. We’ve had issues all season with them.”
Beck led the Lady Owls with 20 points and six rebounds. Jayden Fry added eight rebounds and seven points. Sydney Winings tallied six points and five rebounds, while Jessalyn Schneider had five rebounds and three points.
Moshannon Valley was led by Clarkson’s 17 points. Riley Wharton netted 14 points and seven rebounds, while Brooke Mihalko and Madison McCoy each had six rebounds. Sophia Demko had six points.
The Damsels travel to Bellwood-Antis on Monday.
Harmony dropped to 2-12 overall and 1-5 in the MVL. The Lady Owls travel to Purchase Line on Tuesday.
Harmony—41
Winings 3 0-0 6, Brothers 0 2-2 2, Passmore 1 1-2 3, Sheredy 0 0-0 0, Beck 9 1-8 20, Schneider 1 1-2 3, Fry 2 2-2 7. Totals: 16 7-16 41.
Moshannon Valley—49
Demko 3 0-2 6, T. Martin 0 0-0 0, McCoy 2 1-2 5, Clarkson 7 1-2 17, Berg 1 0-0 2, Wharton 5 4-5 14, Mihalko 1 1-2 3, Lewis 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 9-16 49.
Three-pointers: Beck, Fry. Clarkson 2.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 5 19 8 9—41
Mo Valley 12 11 15 11—49