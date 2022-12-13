CURWENSVILLE — Moshannon Valley’s Madison McCoy and Riley Wharton each had 10 points as the Damsels downed Curwensville for the second time in four days.
The Lady Tide were led by six points each from Addison Butler and Brooklynn Price.
Moshannon Valley improved to 2-1 overall. The Damsels host Bellwood-Antis on Friday.
Curwensville dropped to 0-3 overall. The Lady Tide travel to Glendale on Friday.
Moshannon Valley—35
Demko 2 0-2 4, Reifer 0 0-1 0, Martin 0 0-1 0, McCoy 5 0-0 10, Clarkson 1 3-5 5, Berg 1 0-0 2, Wharton 5 0-0 10, Mihalko 1 2-4 4, Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-13 35.
Curwensville—21
Pentz 2 0-0 4, Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Butler 3 0-0 6, Freyer 0 2-4 2, Price 1 4-4 6, Williams 0 0-0 0, Elensky 0 0-0 0, Wischuck 1 1-2 3. Totals: 7 7-10 21.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 6 10 12 7—35
Curwensville 4 8 2 7—21