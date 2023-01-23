BELLWOOD — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team fell to Bellwood-Antis on Monday 66-13.
Ella Berg had five points to lead the Damsels.
Moshannon Valley fell to 6-9 overall and 2-6 in the Inter County Conference. The Damsels travel to Mount Union tonight for a varsity only matchup at 6 p.m.
Moshannon Valley—13
Demko 2 0-0 4, Reifer 0 0-0 0, T. Martin 0 0-0 0, L. Martin 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, McCoy 0 1-2 1, Clarkson 1 0-0 3, Wharton 0 0-0 0, Berg 2 0-1 5, Mihalko 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 1-4 1. Totals: 5 2-7 13.
Bellwood-Antis—66
McCaulsky 7 3-3 20, Clapper 1 2-2 3, Worthing 6 0-0 12, Hammond 2 2-2 6, Norton 1 1-2 3, Partner 1 0-0 3, Gerwert 3 0-0 6, Quick 1 0-0 3, Cacciotti 1 0-0 2, Hess 1 0-0 3, Turck 0 0-0 0, Waite 0 0-0 0, Bardell 0 0-0 0, McNelis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 8-9 66.
Three-pointers: Clarkson. McCaulsky 3, Clapper, Partner, Quick, Hess.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 6 3 4 1—13
Bellwood 19 21 12 13—66