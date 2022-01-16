CLAYSBURG — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team picked up a pair of wins at Saturday’s Claysburg Duals and finished 2-3 on the day.
The Black Knights downed Central 60-12 and topped Cambria Heights 51-14. Mo Valley fell to Huntingdon (58-14), Northern Bedford (43-30) and River Valley (36-33).
David Honan (215) and Niko Smeal (189) led Mo Valley, each with 5-0 records. Honan recorded three pins and two forfeits, while Smeal collected two pins and three forfeits.
Jacobe Turner (106) was 4-1 with four forfeits.
Autumn Shoff (113), Aaron Domanick (152-160) and Austin Shoff (160-172) were all 3-2. Autumn had a pin and two forfeits, Domanick notched a decision and got two forfeits and Austin scored three pins.
Mo Valley’s record is now 4-11 overall.
The Knights return to action Tuesday, hosting Tussey Mountain.
Mo Valley 60, Central 12
106—Jacobe Turner, MV, won by forfeit. (6-0).
113—Autumn Shoff, MV, won by forfeit. (12-0).
120—No bout.
126—Tyler Biesinger, C, pinned Lucas Yarger, MV, 3:26. (12-6).
132—Isaac Smith, C, pinned Carson Moore, MV, 5:27. (12-12).
138—Tobi Socie, MV, won by forfeit. (18-12).
145—Sawyer Gallaher, MV, won by forfeit. (24-12).
152—Cameron Vanish, MV, won by forfeit. (30-12).
160—Aaron Domanick, MV, won by forfeit. (36-12).
172—Austin Shoff, MV, pinned John Pulcine, C, 1:50. (42-12).
189—Niko Smeal, MV, won by forfeit. (48-12).
215—David Honan, MV, won by forfeit. (54-12).
285—Connor Williams, MV, won by forfeit. (60-12).
Mo Valley 51, Cambria Heights 14
132—Moore, MV, won by forfeit. (6-0).
138—Socie, MV, won by forfeit. (12-0).
145—Jack Sheredy, CH, pinned Gallaher, MV, 2:32. (12-6).
152—Tanner Trybus, CH, maj. dec. Domanick, MV, 14-6. (12-10).
160—Aus. Shoff, MV, pinned Zech Scott, CH, 3:40. (18-10).
172—Sam Shipley, MV, won by forfeit. (24-10).
189—Smeal, MV, won by forfeit. (30-10).
215—Honan, MV, pinned Tommy Kitchen, CH, 0:40. (36-10).
285—Williams, MV, won by forfeit. (42-10).
106—Turner, MV, won by forfeit. (48-10).
113—Bryce Blake, CH, maj. dec. Aut. Shoff, MV, 10-2. (48-14).
120—No bout.
126—Yarger, MV, dec. Gage shock, CH, 16-15. (51-14).
Huntingdon 58, Mo Valley 14
145—Alex Gibson, H, pinned Vanish, MV, 0:55. (6-0).
152—Devin Grubb, H, pinned Gallaher, MV, 0:40. (12-0).
160—Kyler Garner, H, pinned Domanick, MV, 2:15. (18-0).
172—Au. Shoff, MV, pinned Colton Smith, H, 2:35. (18-6).
189—Smeal, MV, pinned Lincoln Miller, H, 5:45. (18-12).
215—Honan, MV, pinned Treyson Poorman, H, 5:55. (18-18).
285—Gunner Singleton, H, pinned Williams, MV, 1:55. (24-18).
106—Liam Simpson, H, pinned Turner, MV, 3:20. (30-18).
113—Kevyn Figard, H, maj. dec. Aut. Shoff, MV, 12-3. (34-18).
120—Ryan Yocum, H, won by forfeit. (40-18).
126—Landon Dunsmore, H, pinned Yarger, MV, 1:12. (46-18).
132—Eden Wagner, H, pinned Moore, MV, 0:42. (52-18).
138—Eric Mykut, H, pinned Socie, MV, 0:25. (58-18).
Northern Bedford 43, Mo Valley 30
152—Domanick, MV, won by forfeit. (0-6).
160—Elon Snider, NB, maj. dec. Aus. Shoff, MV, 13-2. (4-6).
172—Aaron Bowers, NB, pinned Shipley, MV, 0:37. (10-6).
189—Smeal, MV, won by forfeit. (10-12).
215—Honan, MV, pinned Kollin McNamara, NB, 1:17. (10-18).
285—Derek Beach, NB, dec. Williams, MV, 9-6. (13-18).
106—Turner, MV, won by forfeit. (13-24).
113—Aut. Shoff, MV, pinned Harley Bailey, NB, 0:40. (13-30).
120—Paeden Logue, NB, won by forfeit. (19-30).
126—Jordyn Fouse, NB, pinned Yarger, MV, 3:32. (25-30).
132—Reyan Imler, NB, pinned Moore, MV, 3:14.(31-30).
138—Austin Bartholow, NB, pinned Socie, MV, 0:57. (37-30).
145—Collin Pepple, NB, pinned Vanish, MV, 1:27. (43-30).
River Valley 36, Mo Valley 33
172—Chse Stuchal, RV, won by forfeit. (6-0).
189—Smeal, MV, pinned Quinton Witmer, RV, 0:54. (6-6).
215—Honan, MV, won by forfeit. (12-6).
285—Brad Miller, RV, pinned Williams, MV, 1:54. (12-12).
106—Turner, MV, won by forfeit. (12-18).
113—Aut. Shoff, MV, won by forfeit. (12-24).
120—No bout.
126—Moore, MV, won by forfeit. (12-30).
132—Gage Pierce, RV, pinned Yarger, MV, 3:23. (18-30).
138—Adam Blauser, RV, pinned Socie, MV, 3:42. (24-30).
145—Kaden Barnhart, RV, pinned Gallaher, MV, 2:11. (30-30).
152—Domanick, MV, dec. Sebastian Blauser, RV, 4-3. (30-33).
160—Cole Stuchal, RV, pinned Aus. Shoff, MV, 6:34 SV. (36-33).