HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team fell behind Bellwood-Antis and couldn’t catch up in a 53-19 loss on Friday night.
Alexis Clarkson led the Damsels with seven points, while Riley Wharton had six.
Moshannon Valley fell to 2-2 overall. The Damsels host Juniata Valley on Tuesday.
The junior varsity game was won by Bellwood-Antis.
Bellwood-Antis—53
McCaulsky 5 0-0 13, Clapper 4 0-0 9, Hammond 3 1-2 7, Norton 2 0-0 4, Worthing 4 1-2 9, Quick 1 0-0 3, Partner 0 2-2 2, Turek 1 0-0 2, Caccitti 0 0-0 0, Hess 0 0-0 0, Waite 1 0-0 2, Burdell 0 0-0 0, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Gerwert 1 0-0 2, McNelis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-6 53.
Moshannon Valley—19
Demko 1 0-0 2, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, McCoy 0 0-2 0, Clarkson 2 1-2 7, Berg 0 0-0 0, Wharton 2 4-6 6, Mihalko 1 0-0 2, Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5-10 19.
Three-pointers: McCaulsky 3, Clapper, Quick. Clarkson 2.
Score by Quarters
Bellwood-Antis 22 15 14 2—53
Mo Valley 5 6 4 4—19