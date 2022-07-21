Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.