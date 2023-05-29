Ryan Montgomery of Fairmont, WV picked up the 13th Annual Shawn “Sheetz” McGarvey Memorial for the Super Late Models on Saturday night at Hidden Valley Speedway.
Other winners included: Choya Young of Glenville picked up the win in the first ever appearance by the All-Star Legend Series and Brad Benton of Duncansville won the Pure Stock feature. The Small Block Modified feature and the Little’s Drive In Four Cylinder feature were postponed due to the time.
The Super Late Models were led onto the track with Ryan Montgomery and Joey Petyak on the front row, with Petyak darting into the lead at the drop of Jon Shipley’s green flag. Petyak was setting a torrid pace through the first 10 laps of the 30 lapper with Montgomery second and Michael Lake in third. As the field was beginning to lap traffic Marvin “Waco” Williams got crossed up and tangled with Lake bringing out the first caution.
On the restart fourth place starter Jon Lee went to the high side and moved past Montgomery, Lake and Petyak for the lead. Petyak began to fade some, as Montgomery took over second and Lake would spin on lap 12. Continuing to use the outside line, Lee was holding onto the lead on the restart as another caution slowed the field on lap 13.
The lap 14 restart saw Montgomery try the Lee line, as he went to the outside, preventing Lee from using the outside and forcing him to stay low. With Montgomery high, Lee was unable to muster the speed he had to outrun Montgomery into the first corner. Montgomery had the lead at the conclusion of lap 14 and sat two late cautions to grab his first career Hidden Valley Speedway win. Lee held on to a close second with Ryan Scott third, Darrell Bossard was fourth and Matt Cochran in fifth. Heat race wins went to Dylan Cecce, Jon Lee and Matt Cochran. Cecce had the fastest time at 14.69 seconds.
Mike Parmenter and Brad Benton were on the front row for the start of the Pure Stock feature, with Benton taking the lead and setting sail. Benton led the 15 lapper from green to checkered and picked up his first win of the season, with Parmenter drawing closer at the checkered flag. John Eckenrod was third, Tyler Rougeux was fourth and Eric Luzier rounded out the top five.Parmenter and Benton won the heats.
Choya Young and Bryan Green set the field for the first ever visit by the All Star Legend Series, with Young taking the lead and never looking back, as he lapped up to the second place car for the victory. The finish was Young, over Green, Ernie Shirley, Chayton Young, Bob Myers and Cassandra Daniels.
PIT NOTES: There were 63 cars in the pits, including 22 Super Late Models, 9 Small Block Modifieds, 9 Pure Stocks, 17 Four Cylinders and 6 All-Star Legend Cars…The track had to be reworked at intermission to control a dust problem, but by feature time was a whole new surface, and due to the time, the Small Block Modifieds and Four Cylinder features will be made up next saturday night…Also coming up next week is the first visit of the season by the Thunder on Dirt Vintage Modifieds, along with a regular show for the Scaife Racing Supplies Semi Lates, the Small Block Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders, 270 Micro’s and the first Spectator race of the season. Plus it’s Racing for awareness night…Coming up on June 10 is the inaugural Marlin and Jean Luzier Memorial race for the Four Cylinders, paying $1,000 to win and on July 15 is the only visit by the Laurel Highlands 305 Sprints cars…Watch our Facebook page and our website (www.hiddenvalleyspeedway.net) for more news and details.
Shawn “Sheetz” McGarvey Memorial Super Late Models –1. Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV; 2. Jon Lee, 3. Ryan Scott, 4. Darrell Bossard, 5. Matt Cochran, 6. JR Toner,
7. Dylan Cecee, 8. Michael Lake, 9. Derek Rodkey, 10. Dylan Fenton, 11. Luke Hoffner,
12. Gary Lyle, 13. Jeremy Ohl, 14. Marvin “Waco” Williams, 15. Joe Petyak, 16. Nathan Brady, 17. Todd English, 18. Josh Henry, 19. Justin Owens
Did Not Start –Laura Reilly, Gary Little and Paul Spear
Pure Stocks –1. Brad Benton, Duncansville; 2. Mike Parmenter, 3. John Eckenrod, 4. Tyler Rougeux, 5. Eric Luzier, 6. Lester “Bud” Hudson, 7. Casey Wolfe, 8. Eddie Gardner
Did Not Start –Ryan Shaffner
All Star Legend Series –1. Choya Young, Glenville; 2. Bryan Green, 3. Ernie Shirley, 4. Chayton Young, 5. Bob Myers, 6. Cassandra Daniels
Small Block Modifieds –Postponed
Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders –Postponed