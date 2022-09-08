HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team gave first-year head coach McKenzie McCoy her first victory with a sweep over Williamsburg on Thursday night.
The Damsels won by scores of 25-19, 28-26 and 25-19.
Maddie Mills had 10 service points, seven kills and three blocks.
Madison McCoy added 18 assists and eight service points, while Lexi Clarkson had six service points.
Riley Wharton and Tessa Martin each had five kills.
Moshannon Valley (1-2) hosts Glendale on Tuesday.
In jayvee action, Williamsburg won 2-0.