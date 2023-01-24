MOUNT UNION — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team fell to host Mount Union 27-9 on Tuesday evening.
Riley Wharton scored eight points to lead the Damsels.
Moshannon Valley fell to 6-10 overall and 2-7 in the Inter County Conference.
The Damsels head to Juniata Valley on Thursday.
Moshannon Valley—9
Demko 0 0-2 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, T. Martin 0 0-0 0, L. Martin 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, McCoy 0 0-0 0, Clarkson 0 0-0 0, Berg 0 0-0 0, Wharton 4 0-2 8, Mihalko 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 1-2 1. Totals: 4 1-6 9.
Mount Union—27
S. Smith 4 2-4 10, Williams 0 0-0 0, Broadbeck 2 1-2 5, Crisswell 1 0-0 2, Dimoff 3 0-0 6, Skopic 1 0-0 2, M. Smith 0 0-0 0, Cox 0 0-0 0, Massey 1 0-0 2, Osborne 0 0-0 0, E. Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-6 27.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 3 2 2 2—9
Mount Union 11 0 13 3—27