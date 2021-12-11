ST. MARYS — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team finished third out of nine teams at Saturday’s St. Marys Kickoff Classic.
The Black Knights scored 161 points to trail only tourney champ Bellefonte (179) and host St. Marys (175).
Mo Valley crowned four champs in Lucas Yarger (132), Niko Smeal (189, David Honan (215) and Connor Williams (285).
Smeal and Honan went 3-0 on the day, while Yarger and Williams were 2-0.
Yarger had two pins, including one in 1:12 in the finals over Bellefonte’s Noah Weaver.
Smeal had two falls before scoring a 3-1 decision over Bellefonte’s Addison Shawley in the finals.
Honan decked all three of his opponents, including Johnathan Kauffman in 1:43 in the finals bout.
Williams recorded two pins, one a fall in 3:31 in the finals over Juniata’s Cade Sweitzer.
Trenton Weld (113) and Carson Moore (138) added third-place finishes, while Autumn Shoff (106), Aiden Smith (126) and Jalen Kurten (152) took fifth.
Other individual champs were St. Marys’ Aiden Beimel (106), Dakota Larkham (113), Andrew Wolfanger (145), Isaac Dellaquilla (160) and Waylon Wehler (172), Juniata’s Casey Smith (120), Bellefonte’s Aidan O’Shea (126) and Jude Swisher (152) and Erie High’s Pasya Kashindi (138).
Moshannon Valley returns to action Tuesday, visiting Glendale.