HOUTZDALE — For the second game in a row, the Mo Valley 12U Little League All-Stars staved off elimination from the District 5 Tournament with a late rally.
Trailing Curwensville 6-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, Mo Valley scored seven runs with the final two coming courtesy of Ike Canner’s 2-run bunt single. Mo Valley went on to win the game 8-6.
Mo Valley also came from behind Wednesday against Clearfield, plating seven runs in the top of the sixth to pull out a 13-10 victory.
Cash Reifer tied the game 6-6 with a 3-run triple. Reifer also plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Josh Tarbay started the scoring in the fifth with an RBI single and Trey Washell drew a bases-loaded walk later in the frame to make it 6-3. Washell hit two doubles in the game.
Washell also notched the win for Mo Valley after tossing the final two innings and allowing one run on four hits, while walking one batter and striking out two. Hagen Cieslewicz helped Washell out by turning an unassisted double play at first base to end the game.
Logan Dixon and Luke Swatsworth led Curwensville with two hits each. Swatsworth had a triple and two RBIs. Micah Pearce also had two RBIs, while Dylan Wall added a double.
Sam Selfridge gave Curwensville a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth with a 2-run double.
Kael McGary pitched the first 4 2/3 innings for Curwensville and gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits, while walking three and striking out four. He did not figure in the decision.
Mo Valley advances to play Philipsburg-Osceola Saturday in another elimination game. P-O fell to Bald Eagle Area 11-3.
Curwensville—6
Dixon cf 3021, McGary p-ss 3000, Bilger c-2b 3100, Selfridge eh 2011, Proud 3b 3010, Dimmick ss-2b 1100, Vigilante lf 1100, Thompson eh-c 1100, Wall 1b-p 2010, Smay 2b 2000, Pearce rf 2112, Swatsworth 1b 2122. Totals: 25-6-8-6.
Mo Valley—8
Tarbay ss-2b 3111, Archer c 2100, Washell 3b-p 2221, C. Reifer 2b-p 2114, Clark cf-ss 1110, Canner p-cf 3011, Hunter eh 2000, Cieslewicz 1b 3000, M. Reifer eh 1100, Keith rf 1000, Moskel lf 2110. Totals: 22-8-7-7.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 000 240—6 8 2
Mo Valley 000 17x—8 7 1
2B—Wall, Selfridge; Washell 2. 3B—Swatsworth; C. Reifer. HBP—Hunter. SF—C. Reifer. SB—Clark.
Pitching
Curwensville: McGary—4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Bilger—0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Wall—1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Mo Valley: Canner—3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; C. Reifer—1/3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Washell—2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Washell. LP—Wall.