FLINTON —The Moshannon Valley League baseball and softball all-stars were announced recently.
Curwensville, which was co-champion with West Branch, led the baseball team with three selections in Thad Butler, Jake Mullins and Shane Sunderlin.
The Warriors put two on the team in Lukas Colton and Isaac Tiracorda.
Harmony and Mo Valley also had two representatives.
Owls’ Cohlton Fry and Anthony Maseto and Knights’ Michael Kitko and Ethan Webb round out the all-star baseball team.
Glendale, which won the league title in softball, had three selections in Riley Best, Alyson Buterbaugh and Madison Peterson.
Curwensville, Mo Valley and West Branch each put two players on the team.
Joslynne Freyer and MacKenzie Wall represented the Lady Tide, Makenzie Daniel and Abby Gilson made the team for the Damsels and Greysyn Gable and Madison Nelson were selected from the Lady Warriors.