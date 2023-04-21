HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley softball team dropped a 6-1 decision to visiting Mount Union on Friday.
Damsel pitcher Annabeth Anderson only gave up four hits and walked one in her seven innings of work. But three Mo Valley errors led to five unearned runs. Anderson recorded five strikeouts.
Anderson also had two of Mo Valley’s six hits. Makenzie Daniel had a hit and an RBI, while Tessa Martin scored the Damsels’ lone run.
Mo Valley slipped to 3-8 overall and 2-5 in the Inter County Conference.
The Damsels host Purchase Line on Monday.
Mount Union—6
Criswell c 3110, Gardner 2b 1000, Glover 2b 3000, Yocum ss 4110, Wible dp 4110, Williams 3b 3110, Brodbeck p 3001, Trego rf 2000, Harris cf 1101, Cramer lf 3100. Totals: 27-6-4-2.
Moshannon Valley—1
T. Martin 2b 3100, O’Donnell cf 2010, Anderson p 3020, Daniel 3b 3011, McCoy ss 3010, A. Robison c 3000, Berg lf 3010, C. Robison rf 3000, L. Martin 1b 2000. Totals: 25-1-6-1.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 011 001 3—6 4 2
Mo Valley 000 001 0—1 6 3
LOB—Mount Union 5, Moshannon Valley 4. 2B—Crisswell. SAC—Harris, Williams; O’Donnell. HBP—Harris, Trego. SB—Crisswell, Williams
Pitching
Mount Union: Brodbeck—7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Anderson—7 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Brodbeck. LP—Anderson (1-2)