MOUNT UNION — The Moshanon Valley volleyball team fell to Mount Union Thursday in straight sets, 25-15, 25-22 and 25-18.
Maddie Mills led the Damsels at the net with 11 kills and five blocks, while adding five service points.
Madison McCoy recorded 18 assists and six service points.
Riley Wharton led Mo Valley in digs with 13, while Tessa Martin had 12 to go with four kills and four service points.
Lexi Clarkson added six service points, four kills and 10 digs and Ella Berg collected five kills and three blocks.
Mo Valley finished the regular season with a record of 8-12.
The Damsels await the District 6 class A playoff brackets.