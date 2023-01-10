WILLIAMSBURG — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team fell to Williamsburg 72-14 on Tuesday night.
Ella Berg led the Damsels with six points, while Lexi Clarkson had five.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 3-7 overall and 1-4 in the Inter County Conference. The Damsels travel to West Branch on Friday.
Moshannon Valley—14
Demko 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, Wagner 0 0-0 0, McCoy 0 0-0 0, Clarkson 2 0-0 5, Berg 2 1-2 6, Wharton 0 0-0 0, Mihalko 1 1-2 3, Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 2-4 14.
Williamsburg—72
Hileman 8 0-0 18, Woodruff 8 1-3 17, Royer 2 1-2 5, Kilgore 0 0-0 0, Norris 6 0-0 12, Carper 3 0-0 8, Frye 1 0-0 2, Prough 2 0-0 4, Ranalli 3 0-0 6.
Three-pointers: Clarkson, Berg. Hileman 2, Carper 2.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 0 8 1 5—14
Williamsburg 30 18 12 12—72