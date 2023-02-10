HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley Lady Damsels notched a 48-41 win over West Branch on Thursday evening.
After trailing West Branch 23-20 at the half, the Lady Damsels outscored the Lady Warriors 28-18 in the second half for the victory.
Ella Berg led Mo Valley with 20 points — including six threes — while teammate Riley Wharton had 17 points.
Jenna Mertz scored 18 points for the Lady Warriors.
West Branch wraps up its regular season at 14-8 while Mo Valley finishes its regular season at 8-13.
West Branch—41
Betts 2 1-3 5, Guglielmi 2 2-2 7, Mertz 7 3-5 18, Godin 3 0-1 6, Prestash 0 0-0 0, Smeal 2 0-0 5, Williams 0 0-0 0, Croyle 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-11 41.
Moshannon Valley—48
Demko 0 1-4 1, McCoy 1 2-2 5, Clarkson 0 3-8 3, Berg 7 0-0 20, Wharton 7 3-9 17, Mihalko 1 0-0 2, Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-23 48.
Three-pointers: Guglielmi, Smeal, Mertz. Berg 6, McCoy.