HOUTZDALE — At a special meeting Wednesday, Moshannon Valley School Board filled a new maintenance crew leadership position.
With a unanimous vote, the board approved extending an offer of employment to Carl Beck of Coalport to serve as the district’s facilities maintenance assistant director. He will be paid an annual salary of $49,000 and receive benefits pursuant to the district’s Act 93 compensation and benefits plan.
Beck will start in two weeks when he is released from his current position at UPMC Altoona.
Dr. John Zesiger said Beck “has a lot of experience with things the district already has in place” naming components that keep the building functioning such as electrical, heating, plumbing and ventilation.
The district shifted a maintenance position into the new title. Beck will work with the district’s maintenance Supervisor Jeff Sherkel and will lead the district’s maintenance crew whenever Sherkel is not available.
“We will have our second go-to person. The tasks will be the same. The management title is just a little bit different,” Zesiger said.