BELLWOOD — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team picked up six forfeit wins and won four of the seven contested bouts Tuesday at Bellwood-Antis, picking up a 60-17 victory over the Blue Devils.
Austin Shoff (172), Nikolaus Smeal (189), David Honan (215) and Connor Williams (285) all recorded pins for the Black Knights, while Jacob Turner (106), Autumn Shoff (113), Roman Faulds (120), Aiden Smith (126), Carson Moore (132) and Tobi Socie (138) all won by forfeit.
Mo Valley improved to 2-8 with the win.
The Black Knights travel to the Claysburg Duals on Saturday.
Moshannon Valley 60,
Bellwood-Antis 17
126—Aiden Smith (MV) won by forfeit. (6-0).
132—Carson Moore (MV) won by forfeit. (12-0).
138—Tobi Socie (MV) won by forfeit. (18-0).
145—Elias Alley (BA) pinned Cameron Vanish (MV), 1:32. (18-6).
152—Julius Diossa (BA) pinned Jalen Kurten (MV), 3:55. (18-12).
160—Xander Shank (BA) pinned Sawyer Gallaher (MV), :48. (18-18).
172—Austin Shoff (MV) pinned Hunter Foor (BA), 2:50. (24-18).
189—Nikolaus Smeal (MV) pinned Jason Pluebell (BA), 1:00. (30-18).
215—David Honan (MV) pinned Ethan Norris (BA), 1:27. (36-18).
285—Connor Williams (MV) pinned Zach Amato (BA), 2:42. (42-18).
106—Jacob Turner (MV) won by forfeit. (46-18).
113—Autumn Shoff (MV) won by forfeit. (52-18).
120—Roman Faulds (MV) won by forfeit. (60-18).
*Bellwood-Antis lost a team point.