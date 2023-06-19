It must be potato salad week here at The Progress! Staff writer Dianne Byers has a pickle potato salad recipe today, and I have a sweet potato salad recipe. Ironically, both of us served our salads with steaks over the weekend to our carnivore husbands.
My husband and I do a lot of camping in our Aspen Trail — almost every weekend to various state parks, weather permitting.
The only bad thing about camping, to me anyway, is having to figure out a menu every single weekend that will please everyone who stops by to visit.
One can only eat so many burgers, hotdogs, or mountain pies!
Since it was Father’s Day weekend, I invited my parents to visit us at the campground for steak on the grill. But then I didn’t know what to make with it that didn’t require a lot of time and effort. I use a tabletop Blackstone grill, and there isn’t a lot of room to add anything to cook with the steaks.
I decided a cold salad would be welcomed with the steaks — but I have already had my fill of pasta salad, macaroni salad and traditional potato salad this summer. I searched the Internet for an alternative cold salad side dish — and I discovered Best Sweet Potato Salad.
I made it (almost) as directed and it was delicious — and I found it to be a healthy alternative to typical picnic-style salads. Sweet potatoes are loaded with fiber and provide 400 percent of Vitamin A.
Best Sweet Potato Salad
- 1/4 chopped relish
- 2 tablespoons ground mustard (any mustard will do)
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 ribs celery, diced
- Zest and juice from one lemon (I substituted 1 tbsp. of bottled lemon juice)
- 1/2 small red onion or 1 tbsp. dried minced onion
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 pounds of sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise (I use avocado oil mayonnaise)
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives (optional)
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley (optional)
In a bowl, mix together the relish, mustard, honey, celery, lemon zest and juice and onion. Season with salt and pepper and let sit while the potatoes cook.
Put your peeled, cubed sweet potatoes in a large saucepan and add enough water to cover by 1 inch. Season the water generously with salt.
Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Do not overcook or let get too soft! You’ll end up with mashed sweet potato salad.
Drain the potatoes and put back in the saucepan. Add vinegar and toss gently with a rubber spatula to combine.
Add the mayonnaise, chives and parsley to the celery-onion mixture and stir to combine. Add the warm potatoes to the dressing and toss. Season to taste.
Store in the refrigerator.