INDIANAPOLIS – P.J. Fleck’s Big Ten Minnesota football team, Penn State’s 2019 nemesis, is the Nittany Lions’ homecoming opponent this season.
The Golden Gophers and PSU will play Oct. 22 at Beaver Stadium in the Lions’ White Out game. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
It will also be a homecoming (sort of) for the Gophers’ offensive coordinator. That would be Kirk Ciarrocca, a Red Land High School graduate who served as Penn State’s offensive coordinator in 2020 before James Franklin dismissed him following the 4-5 season. Franklin replaced Ciarrocca with Mike Yurcich prior to the 2021 season.
Ciarrocca had worked as Fleck’s offensive coordinator at Western Michigan (2013-2016) and Minnesota (2017-2019) before leaving for Penn State.
Following the 2020 season, Ciarrocca spent 2021 as an offensive analyst at West Virginia before rejoining Minnesota and Fleck as the Gophers’ offensive coordinator this season.
Fleck, appearing at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday at Lucas Oil Field was asked about the return of Ciarrocca and what he means to the Gophers’ offense. Remember, it was Ciarrocca who called the Minnesota plays in the Gophers’ 31-26 upset of previously unbeaten Penn State at TCF Bank Stadium in early November of 2019.
“I’m not sure I wouldn’t have done the same thing Kirk did and take an opportunity,” Fleck said of Ciarrocca’s decision to leave Minnesota for PSU.
“He’s from Pennsylvania. He had some family things going on, especially with his dad back home. It was a great opportunity for him, especially financially, and (I) supported him 100 percent. We’ve had a great friendship that goes beyond football.”
“But when the opportunity came back to hire him, him and I, it was easy,” Fleck continued.
“It was like, ‘yes’. What I respect about Kirk is, Kirk wanted to know how that would affect the kids, and I wanted to know how that would affect the kids.
“So you start asking people a little bit about how would you feel if somebody came back? And guys got really excited about that. … We addressed it head on, talked about why he left, talked about why he’s back. I know we’re excited to have him. Tanner’s really excited to have him.”
Tanner is veteran Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, who shredded Penn State’s defense in the 2019 upset.
He completed 18 of 20 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns vs. the Lions.
Morgan is back for his sixth year, just like Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.
“Doing what it takes to win football games,” said Fleck, now in his sixth year at Minnesota. “I think that’s how we define balance. I think the easy thing is to say, run for 200, pass for 200.
“I think what Kirk Ciarrocca would tell you, and we talked about this a long time ago. If we have to throw for 350, we need to be able to throw for 350.
“If we have to run for 350 to win, then we have to find a way to run for 350.”
The Gophers are coming off a 9-4 season in which they won their final three games.
Their homecoming matchup with Penn State at Beaver Stadium could be decided by Ciarrocca’s battle of wits with Lions’ first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.
“(Ciarrocca) makes me a better head football coach,” Fleck said.
“One thing I can do really well is hire people that are way smarter than me.”