Suggested Scripture(s): Mark 10:32-34
Beginning with Ash Wednesday yesterday, we find ourselves at the beginning of the season of Lent, the 40-day period plus Sundays that leads up to Easter. And we do love the celebration of Easter – with its joyous hope and the coming of spring and the celebrating of Jesus’ victory over sin and death on our behalf.
But, are we prepared to first walk with Jesus to Jerusalem and to Calvary where prior to Easter Jesus was betrayed, arrested, abandoned, tortured, and crucified? We could choose to “sleep on it” –like the disciples in the Garden of Gethsemane the night of Jesus’ arrest – until Easter arrives. Or, we could treat this whole season as just a once a year event with flowers and new clothes as we anticipate the arrival of spring.
Or, there is another alternative to observe Lent and as a result be truly prepared for Easter Sunday:
Over the next several weeks – beginning with Thursday, March 10 –we are invited in faith to walk with Jesus to Jerusalem and to Calvary” by again joining with your fellow residents in worship on Thursdays, at 12:05 p.m. for worship in the sanctuary each week at West Side United Methodist Church. With the pandemic and other circumstance, lunches are not able to be prepared beforehand and served this year, but worshippers are invited to bring a bag/to go lunch to eat following worship at 12:30 p.m. in the West Side United Methodist Fellowship Hall.
This annual tradition is sponsored by the Clearfield Ministerium as we meet together as a combined community of faith. We hope for preachers and messages to be announced ahead of time in future editions of the Progress during this Lenten season.
At the end of each worship service, a special offering will also be received for the Clearfield Ministerium Tangible Aid Fund; and, if school cancels due to weather, there will be NO Lenten service on that day. This will be the first time since 2019 that these community worship services have been planned and be able to take place, so let us be thankful and make to worship together once again as a community.
I also encourage readers to check the church news section in the coming weeks for other opportunities at area churches for Sabbath worship during Lent and also Holy Week April 10-17.
All of the churches in Clearfield love the Lord Jesus Christ and will do their best to help you meet Jesus and learn the saving details of God’s wonderful gift of love in Christ through the cross and the gift of eternal life.