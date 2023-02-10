HYDE — Nearly a year ago, Clearfield’s Cole Miller reached the 1,000-point milestone with 16 points in a disappointing loss to Bellefonte.
Thursday evening at Bison Gym — 359 days later — Miller was making history again.
Miller became the program’s all-time leading scorer with a bucket in the paint with 6:31 left in the second quarter against Dubois Central Catholic, then went on to lead the Bison to a 65-52 Senior Night victory in a hard-fought affair.
Needing six points to set the mark, the Bison sharpshooter eclipsed Will Myers’ record of 1436 with a short jumper and now has 1,455 points thanks to his 24-point effort. He also led both teams with nine rebounds.
The game was stopped for a short ceremony, which included Myers — a 2017 graduate — stepping on the court to congratulate the new Bison scoring king as the near capacity crowd gave him a rousing ovation.
“I’m glad Will came out,” Miller said. “And I’d like to thank God, first and foremost. And I’d like to thank everybody in this program, all my coaches and teammates. And I’d like to thank this whole community. I mean, this is awesome for everyone to come out. There was a big student section.
“And I want to thank my wonderful family, my mom and my dad and my sisters. They are my best support system. God has bestowed so many blessings in my life.”
It was anything but easy for Miller to reach the mark as the DCC defense collapsed on him every time he touched the ball in the first quarter. Miller missed his first five shots and six of his first seven as he seemed to press a bit to hit the milestone.
But Miller drilled a 3-pointer late in the first to hit his first field goal, showing signs he was about to get into rhythm.
“Thankfully I only needed to score six points this time, instead of 12 (for his 1,000-point milestone game,” Miller said. “DCC made it hard on me. I had to earn every bucket. Thankfully my teammates were getting me the ball and it’s a credit to them. But what’s most important is we got a win.”
DCC led the Bison 15-6 at the end of the first, thanks to 8 points from Luke Swisher, who was having his way in the paint. Swisher spent much of the second quarter on the bench with three fouls and also missed a significant part of the third with four.
He was still able to score 18 points to lead the Cardinals.
Trailing 15-6 to start the second, Luke Pallo hit a basket for the Bison, then Miller connected with his milestone basket.
Clearfield took control from there, outscoring DCC 10-3 in the frame. The Cardinals only points came from Marek Hoyt, who hit a basket, was fouled, and made the free throw with 15 seconds left to go in the break. Hoyt scored eight points off the bench in the game.
That gave DCC an 18-16 edge at the break.
The second half was much more uptempo and the teams traded buckets through much of the frame.
Brenden Paisley scored six for DCC, whie Andrew Green recorded five. Green had a 3-pointer in the stanza, as did Hoyt.
But Clearfield matched the visitors bucket-for-bucket as Miller and freshman Braison Patrick combined to score 17 points in the third, which was one more than the Bison recorded the entire first half as a team.
The Bison took a 38-34 advantage to the fourth and quickly went up 41-34.
But DCC was able to cut the deficit to 44-42 as Swisher, playing with four fouls, again asserted himself in the paint. Clearfield also had Miller, Pallo and Patrick playing with four fouls in the fourth.
Clearfield went on a 10-2 run to stretch the lead to double digits at 54-44 as it began to rain 3s on the Cardinals.
Billotte drilled a pair of treys, while Anthony Lopez and Greslick each hit one in the fourth to help Clearfield pull away. Billotte scored 14 for the Bison.
Patrick was 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth and the Bison went 13-of-17 from the stripe as a team on the way to a 27-14 advantage in the decisive fourth quarter. Patrick netted 13 points, all in the second half.
“Once we were able to relax and just play basketball, it felt like everything was in rhythm again,” Miller said. “I wasn’t the only one making shots. Morgen (Billotte) was knocking down 3s, Andon was knocking down 3s, BP made so many foul shots. It was really a team effort at the end.”
Clearfield improved to 14-6 with the win, while DCC dipped to 13-7.
The Bison are back in action Friday, hosting Curwensville.
NOTE: Seniors Billotte, Greslick, Miller, Skylar Clark and Peytoon Reasinger were recognized in a pregame ceremony.
DuBois Central Catholic—52
Paisley 4 2-4 10, Hanna 0 0-0 0, Green 3 4-5 15, Swisher 7 4-9 18, Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Hoyt 3 1-1 8, Fragle 0 0-0 0, Fox 0 1-2 1, Piccirillo 0 0-0 0, Varischetti 0 0-0 0, T. Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 12-21 52.
Clearfield—65
Patrick 3 7-7 13, Greslick 2 0-0 5, Lopez 1 0-0 3, Billotte 5 2-2 14, C. Miller 8 5-9 24, Pallo 1 1-2 3, Kushner 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Reasinger 1 0-0 2, Lynch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 15-20 65.
Three-pointers: Green 3, Hoyt; C. Miller 3, Billotte 2, Lopez, Greslick.
Score by Quarters
DCC 15 3 16 18—52
Clearfield 6 10 22 27—65