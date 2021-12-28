PATTON — Cole Miller poured in a career-high 46 points, drilling 11 3-pointers, but Clearfield fell to Williamsburg 78-76 in OT, Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the Cambria Heights Christmas Tournament.
The Bison led 22-21 after one and were tied with the Pirates at 33 at the half. Williamsburg took a 52-48 advantage into the fourth quarter, but the Bison outscored them 19-15 to send the game to overtime.
There, Lambert Palmer scored five of his team-high 31 points to lead Williamsburg to the 2-point win. Palmer’s teammate RJ Royer added 23 points.
Ryan Gearhart netted 18 for Clearfield, which fell to 6-1 with the loss.
Clearfield—76
Gearhart 7 1-2 18, C. Miller 14 7-8 46, I. Way 0 1-2 1, Greslick 1 2-2 5, Pallo 1 0-0 2, Natoli 0 0-0 0, Collins 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 11-14 76.
Williamsburg—78
Palmer 8 13-17 31, Shawver 0 0-0 0, Branter 1 0-0 3, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Gorsuch 5 3-4 14, Royer 9 0-0 23, Woodruff 3 1-1 7.
Three-pointers: C. Miller 11, Gearhart 3, Greslick; Royer 5, Palmer 2, Gorsuch, Branter.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 22 11 15 19 9—76
Williamsburg 21 12 19 15 11—78