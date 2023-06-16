Perhaps only the modeling industry can rival professional football in a sobering truth that recently struck Miles Boykin.
“I was talking to somebody yesterday,” the 26-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers receiver said last week, “and I’m like, ‘I’m middle-aged in football.’
“We called ( Allen Robinson) old, and he’s only 29. He’s an old man in the (WR position) room, but I am middle aged. And I definitely recognize that and what comes with it.”
What comes with it is the realization that he can offer wisdom in football and in life to the younger players. And that is part of the value Boykin brings to an NFL team.
In addition to strong special-teams skills and the ability to fill a niche role on offense, Boykin’s intangibles are a big part of the reason the Steelers brought him back on a one-year deal for 2023 after he played 16 of their 17 games last season.
“I always call him ‘Li’l Bro,’ but he’s not,” 24-year-old receiver Cody White said with a cheeky smile. “He’s definitely the big brother in the room. He’s definitely been a great guy. Ever since he came in last year, he’s been a great guy for the room, and we love having him.”
Acquired via a waiver claim from the Baltimore Ravens last spring, Boykin quickly became a respected, almost stately voice in the Steelers’ locker room.
That was needed for a 2022 wide receivers corps that (before trading for Robinson this spring) was very young.
Boykin’s gregarious attitude and high football IQ come in a 6-foot-4, 220-pound package that was timed at 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash when was entering the draft in 2019.
After having 59 catches for 872 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior at Notre Dame, Boykin was among the official pre-draft visitors the Steelers hosted that spring.
But after the Steelers took Diontae Johnson with a pick in the early third round, Boykin ended up going to the rival Ravens late in Round 3.
As so often is the case under coach Mike Tomlin, the relationships fostered during the pre-draft process are leveraged later on in players’ careers.
And after seeing how Boykin interacts with teammates, it’s easy to see why Tomlin was willing to add him to his roster.
“For me, it’s just about maximizing my role and my value every day I step out there,” Boykin said. “Whether that’s on (special teams) or whether that’s on the offense, I feel like I am a complete player, and I feel like I am a football player first and foremost. I feel like I can do a lot of things.”
Although Boykin was doing relatively little during minicamp, he said an undisclosed minor injury will be behind him by the time the Steelers open training camp at in late July.
As recently as seven weeks ago, there was no assurance Boykin would be joining the Steelers at Saint Vincent. An unrestricted free agent, Boykin did not sign until April 24.
“It’s just a long process,” Boykin said. “Obviously, I think both parties are just kind of trying to feel everything out, so for me it was more this is the place I felt like I was the best fit at. I knew the coaches here and I was comfortable here, so at the end of the day, I felt like it was a great fit for me and the organization.”
Last season, Boykin was part of the Steelers’ kickoff and punt coverage units. He also appeared in 12% of the offensive snaps (fifth among wide receivers) and had two receptions.
This season, Boykin figures to be looking to hold off White and Dan Chisena for the designated special-teamer among the wide receivers, and with the likes of Hakeem Butler, White, Calvin Austin III, Anthony Miller and others to be in the mix as the No. 5 WR who supplements starters Johnson, George Pickens and Robinson.
“I felt like I had a good season last year,” Boykin said, “so I knew there was going to be interest from other teams. But at the end of the day, it was more so what I felt comfortable with, and I wanted to play here.”
Note: The Steelers on Friday announced the release of safety Scott Nelson, who had spent part of last season on the practice squad. The transaction perhaps signals the Steelers soon will be signing one of the veteran linebackers who were at minicamp on a tryout.