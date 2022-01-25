Coach Mike Sullivan admitted he was “surprised” that Winnipeg’s Brenden Dillon didn’t face any discipline from the league for his hit that broke Teddy Blueger’s jaw, sidelining the Penguins’ center for six to eight weeks.
“My understanding of the rule and watching the hit is very different than the way the league saw it,” Sullivan said on Tuesday.
The rule in question is 48.1. An illegal check to the head is defined as “a hit resulting in contact with an opponent’s head where the head was the main point of contact and such contact to the head was avoidable is not permitted.”
Within the rule, the points of consideration include, “Whether the player attempted to hit squarely through the opponent’s body and the head was not “picked” as a result of poor timing, poor angle of approach, or unnecessary extension of the body upward or outward.”
Sunday’s hit was not penalized on the ice because the officials told Sullivan they didn’t see contact with the head live. The league, evidently, must have decided Dillon got enough of Blueger’s shoulder that his head was not the principle point of contact or that it wasn’t egregious enough to merit a fine or suspension.
“When I read the rulebook and I watched the hit, for me it’s the letter of the law,” Sullivan said. “The main point of contact was his head — hence a broken jaw. Points in consideration, unnecessary extension of the body upward and outward. It appeared that took place.”
Winger Zach Aston-Reese, who also endured a broken jaw in 2018, said he spoke to his regular center to share his experience. Aston-Reese said Blueger is still in the “chipmunk phase.” He added the first two weeks are the toughest until the swelling goes down and a player can resume workouts.
“Little unfortunate that the league didn’t really do anything about it, either,” Aston-Reese said. “Whether you meant to do it or not, it still happened and Teddy’s going to be missing an extended amount of time here.”
Replacing Blueger
The Penguins now have the challenge of filling the numerous voids created by Blueger’s absence, including his shut-down defensive role and his critical penalty killing.
Tuesday’s morning skate provided some early glimpses of how the Penguins will handle the absence. Brian Boyle, who has been in and out of the lineup recently, skated in a fourth-line role with Aston-Reese on the left wing and Dominik Simon on the right.
“[Blueger] anchors that line that often nights goes and tries to defend against teams’ top lines, especially D-zone starts,” Boyle said. “Other guys are going to have a chance to do that. You have to embrace that challenge and have pride in it.”
Boyle was also paired with Aston-Reese on one penalty-killing tandem. Center Jeff Carter is likely to get a few more minutes on the penalty kill alongside Blueger’s regular PK partner, Brock McGinn.
Aston-Reese
returns
Speaking of Aston-Reese, he appears ready to return to the lineup after missing Sunday’s game with a lower-body injury. The forward was struck by a puck on the inside of the left knee during Friday’s game in Columbus. He played through it initially and then sat out the third period.
He returned to skate in a normal capacity ahead of Tuesday’s game and seems good to go. In other injury news, Jason Zucker, Drew O’Connor and goalie Louis Domingue remain sidelined.
Jack Adams
buzz, again
The Penguins’ ability to weather injuries and illnesses to climb near the top of the Metro division standings is not going unnoticed. Once again, Sullivan has entered the Jack Adams Award conversation.
A panel of 16 NHL.com writers selected the Penguins bench boss as the favorite to win the coach of the year award in their midseason balloting. Sullivan received 44 voting points, including seven first-place votes.