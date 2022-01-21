COLUMBUS, Ohio — You might notice him less often, but that doesn’t mean Mike Matheson hasn’t made more strides in his second year with the Penguins.
Matheson, one of the best skaters in the NHL regardless of position, stepped back into the spotlight Thursday. He had two goals and an assist in the 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. It was the first three-point game of his Penguins career.
Entering Friday’s game in Columbus, Matheson had five goals and 11 assists in 36 games played, putting him on pace to set career highs in both categories.
“His confidence is, I’m assuming, pretty high right now. Because it sure looks that way,” Bryan Rust said. “He’s a guy that definitely understands how we want to play now. ... It’s fun. For a large portion of this year he’s been unbelievable.”
The 27-year-old also had another relatively uneventful night in the Pittsburgh end. Strides there are what have made him a more helpful defender overall.
Last season, Matheson was often all over the place — sometimes good, sometimes bad. Partnered with the understated Chad Ruhwedel on the third pair the past two months, he has played a steadier game. Thursday’s win was his ninth straight game with an expected goals percentage over 50, per Natural Stat Trick.
Now, some of that can probably be attributed to Matheson getting more sheltered minutes, with a lot of offensive zone starts and a big chunk of his 5-on-5 minutes coming with either Teddy Blueger or Jeff Carter, two responsible centers, out there with him. But credit to him for getting the most of those minutes.
Matheson ranks first among the six regular Penguins defensemen in expected goals percentage and high-danger chance percentage during 5-on-5 action.
Statistically, Matheson’s giveaway rate is up a bit this season compared to last, but more importantly there have been far fewer plays where he has left you scratching your head. Plus, he’s seizing the puck more often from opponents, using his wheels, tenacity and active stick to reclaim possession for the Penguins.
Matheson will probably never be a shutdown defender, and that’s OK. If he keeps it simple in his own end, it will allow his offensive skills to stand out more.