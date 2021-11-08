PITTSBURGH — The Penguins organization is rallying around a local female hockey player who was the target of vulgar and sexist jeers.
The incident occurred on Oct. 28, when about 50 to 60 Armstrong High School students chanted abusive comments that eventually had the Mars goaltender in tears.
The player and her family did not want to comment on the situation, and the Post-Gazette has chosen not to reveal the identity of the player.
Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson and his wife, Emily, who is an Olympic gold medalist on the U.S. women’s hockey team, are among those who are using their platform to condemn the negative behavior and offer encouragement in support of the Mars goalie.
“I think everyone quickly agreed it was disgusting that this happened, especially nowadays, that something like that could still be going on,” Mike Matheson said on Monday.
“The message that Emily tried to send to her was just to reinforce that and to know she wasn’t alone.
“As much as it might not be fun to be in the spotlight, especially for something like that, there’s just such an outpouring of people who are willing to speak out and say that wasn’t right and support her.”
On Saturday, the Penguins invited the Mars hockey team to PPG Paints Arena to take in the game against the Minnesota Wild.
Additionally, the Penguins have opened the doors to their training facility.
Mars was originally schedule to play South Fayette on Monday at the Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale, which seats about 450 people.
But as attendance has ballooned at Mars hockey games, with people coming from all over to lend their support, the 8 p.m. game was moved to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, which holds about 850.
“The Penguins have been so gracious and supportive in this and are allowing us to use their facility,” Jeff Mitchell, president of the Mars hockey club, told the Post-Gazette.
In addition to Emily and Mike Matheson, several other Penguins players have reached out personally to extend words of support in the form of video messages and other public comments.
“I am quite aware of the situation and it was a real shame,” said Todd Reirden, who is serving as the acting head coach while Mike Sullivan recovers from COVID-19.
“Extremely disheartening to see something like that.
“There’s no place for that type of behavior in the world, let alone during our sport of hockey. Hockey is way better than that.
“I’m really proud of the stance that our organization is taking and our individual players are taking to reach out and try to make a difference.
“I’m saddened that the whole situation had to occur.
“Hopefully, the reaction that our organization has had, that our players have had and our staff has had sends a clear message that this type of behavior is not appropriate at any time, let alone in a hockey rink.”
In recent years, the hockey community has taken strides to become more inclusive and diverse.
Next Tuesday, the Penguins will host a joint Pride Night with the Buffalo Sabres. The Penguins organization has also launched the Willie O’Ree Academy to provide mentorship opportunities, individualized training and a social network for young, Black hockey players.
Matheson said that all of these efforts are important to help make the game — and the world — a more accepting place.
“As professionals, it starts with us an example to the rest of the world,” the Penguins defenseman said.
“It’s really important to make sure we’re reinforcing the message that whatever the sports is and whatever the level, it’s for everybody no matter race, ethnicity, gender.”