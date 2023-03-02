TAMPA, Fla. — Mikael Granlund tiptoed onto the ice for Thursday’s morning skate at Amalie Arena, quietly getting a feel for his new Penguins teammates.
The 31-year-old forward was acquired Wednesday from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. Fortunately, the Predators were already in Florida, gearing up to play the Panthers. So Granlund hopped in a car provided by the Penguins and rode across the state, arriving here at 1 a.m.
The trade came as a surprise to Granlund and the 24 hours afterward were a bit of a blur. But he said he’s pumped for this opportunity with the Penguins.
“You know the history that this team has and what great things they’ve been doing. So hopefully we get to make something special this season, as well,” he said. “I’m really excited about it. It’s a really good team and good locker room.”
It helps that the Penguins sat him in the dressing room next to a familiar face. That would be Jason Zucker, his longtime linemate with the Minnesota Wild.
“We grew up together in Minnesota,” said Granlund, a 2010 first-round pick of the Wild who spent nine years with Minnesota. “It’s great to see him again.”
Zucker, who was also drafted by Minnesota in 2010, said the feeling is mutual.
“He’s an unbelievable player,” Zucker said. “I always loved playing with him. He’s a great passer. I always joked that I had him to thank for my contract because I didn’t really do much. I just stood there and he passed me the puck.”
Asked a few minutes later if that was true, Granlund joked, “I’m not denying it.”
Playmaking is Granlund’s calling card, though his production and advanced statistics dipped this season with Nashville. He is a willing and clever passer. In 729 NHL games, he has 335 assists, including a career-high 53 last season.
In the short term, Mike Sullivan plans to put that to use in the bottom six. Granlund will play right wing on the third line, alongside Jeff Carter and Danton Heinen, when the Penguins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning here Thursday night.
But Sullivan said the Penguins will tinker around with combinations to try to find the optimal setup. That may include reuniting him with Zucker on a line.
“I think it will be a little bit of a work in progress,” the coach said. “What I know is that he’s a real mobile guy that has versatility to his game. He can play all three forward positions. Our intent is to get him involved in the penalty kill right away and we will get him involved in one of the power plays, as well.”
Poehling has a setback
Ryan Poehling had another setback in his recovery from an upper-body injury.
Poehling was cleared for full contact Tuesday and participated in the morning skate at Nashville. But he did not suit up for Thursday’s morning skate here.
He has been in and out of the lineup, playing in just 13 of the last 36 games.
“Ryan is continuing to work through his challenges in getting back healthy and in the lineup,” Sullivan said. “I know it’s been frustrating for him, having gone through this experience for a long time now. We’re hoping we can get him on the other side of it because when he’s healthy, he’s a very effective player.”
With Poehling out again and Teddy Blueger getting traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, Drew O’Connor will center the fourth line versus the Lightning.
“We know he can play there. I think our preference is to play him on the wing,” Sullivan said. “That’s something we’ll have to feel out moving forward.”
Blueger will
be missed
Sullivan was a big fan of Blueger, who was dealt to Vegas on Thursday for a pick and a prospect. He said the heady center will not be easy to replace.
“Teddy was a very good player for us. He’s a smart player. He’s a two-way player. I think the strength of his game is his defense, his penalty-killing prowess,” Sullivan said. “Those are the areas where we will have to get guys to fill in.”
Around
the boards
The Penguins have called up Drake Caggiula from the American Hockey League. He will skate on the fourth line against the Lightning. ... Granlund will wear No. 64 for Pittsburgh. ... The dads’ trip will conclude after Thursday’s game.