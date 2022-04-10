I guess it’s possible to assess the 2022 college football season without analyzing last year. But why would you?
After eyeballing a team and a league all season, it’s fun to run the numbers and see how they correlate to what you saw. Take them as gospel, no. But there’s a place for cumulative data in discerning where a program fits within both the conference and the whole of the Football Bowl Subdivision.
This edition of The Stat Mine looks at PSU’s 2021 numbers through the lens of the best college football prognosticator in the business. That’s not what I say; that’s what the facts are.
Brett Ciancia’s Pick Six Previews in January was again ranked #1 in preseason prediction accuracy among the 10 most widely read preview publications – better than ESPN (#2) and Phil Steele (#3) and Athlon (#4) and all the rest. That’s for the second consecutive year and also over the past five seasons, according to Chris Stassen’s annual impartial and independent rankings.
I like Ciancia’s numbers because they offer the same per-play perspective as Ken Pomeroy’s per-possession college basketball metrics. Also like KenPom, they account for opponent strength through what Ciancia calls his Game Grader formula. No other college football analytics do this as well.
What Pick Six’s 2021 Penn State numbers submit is a sort of twist on the bromide of a well-known former Nittany Lion coach – that you’re never as good as you think you are when you win, nor as bad as you think when you lose. If Ciancia’s rankings of Penn State among the P5 and FBS are to be believed, PSU’s defense was perhaps better than we thought it was and its offense was worse.
First, the good news:
Check out the following graphic. The resistance assembled by departed DC and now Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry ranked in the FBS top 10 (from among 130 schools) in points per play (#4), yards per play (#9), yards per pass attempt (#6), opponent QB rating (#8) and explosive pass plays (#8). All of which are probably even more indicative of the 2021 PSU defense’s strength than the simple opponents’ scoring average of 17.3 points (#7).
Ciancia’s addendum:
“Defensively, this unit continued the success from 2020. Only Penn State and Iowa have finished in the top 3 of my Big Ten opponent-adjusted percentiles in both 2020 and 2021.”
On Thursday, new DC Manny Diaz held a wide-ranging press conference after practice in which he commented on specific returnees (he loves safety Ji’Ayir Brown) and isolated targets for improvement over 2021. Asked about his specific defensive philosophy, he responded:
“You have to have the ability to do more than one thing. … You can’t play [anything] all the time. No coverage stops everything.
“If you wanna know my philosophy, the best coverage is pass rush. That’s been a big point we’ve tried to make throughout [spring] camp. We’ve gotta get our sack numbers up, our tackle-for-loss numbers up.”
Those needs are reflected in the PSU defense’s negative play percentage which was nothing special in 2021 (9%, #65).
But then, given the injuries on the defensive line and the number of snaps the unit had to endure with little help from offensive ball control, it was a resilient performance pretty much September to January. Reminiscent of the 2004 defense that had to carry one of the most inert offenses in Big Ten history and still never allowed >21 points in any one game.
Now, the bad news:
I honestly didn’t expect to see such wretched national rankings in Pick Six’s assessment of Mike Yurcich’s offense. But then, maybe I’m still regressive in my attentiveness to modern offensive trends. After all, I saw the 2004 and 2011 offenses which were historically awful in a college football era largely before the nationwide scoring explosion fully took hold.
At a press conference 10 days ago sprinkled with brusque responses, when asked by The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder why he got away from the running game at times in 2021, Yurcich said he didn’t want to talk about last season:
“If I go back to last year, I think it’s a distraction and I don’t think really it’s pertinent. Our mission is to improve this spring and that’s our goal and that’s what we’re gonna do this spring. I think you guys had your chance to reflect on last year and ask me questions; you’ve been given that opportunity. But for right now, it’s about this spring and moving forward.”
Snyder followed up: “So, how are you going to be different from last year? What have you learned from last year that…”
Yurcich interrupted: “We’re gonna execute better. We’re gonna coach it better. And we’re gonna play better.”
At the end of the conference, Yurcich was lobbed a harmless query by Mark Brennan of FightOnState/247 Sports about how Sean Clifford threw lasers to Dotson at his pro day. Yurcich’s response:
“Yeah, I don’t see any relevance with that.”
Terrific. As long as we’re referencing irrelevance, let’s assess Yurcich’s 2021 offense. Here are Pick Six’s ugly numbers:
I guess if I was the coordinator, I wouldn’t want to relive it, either. Not only was the Penn State offense generally dependent on the air game, when starting QB Clifford was hurt at Iowa in week 6, it became abundantly clear Yurcich had no one prepared to back him up.
Even accounting for the 19-17 9-OT debacle against Illinois, generally regarded as the most inept offensive showing of the college football season, the PSU attack might’ve saved its worst for last – the 24-10 loss to Arkansas in Tampa.
The Pick Six Game Grader formula ranked it as the third-worst overall Penn State performance in the past five seasons. The offense was almost totally responsible.
As for the entire season, nothing was shocking about PSU’s well-documented yards-per-carry (3.2, #117) and explosive rush numbers (#118). What did surprise me were the dreary points per play (0.35, #98) and yards per play (5.3, #97) ranks. I thought the big chunks supplied by Dotson and the passing game would have pushed PSU at least toward the middle of the national pack. Ciancia’s addendum:
“From 2020 to 2021 in the Big Ten, Indiana and Northwestern had the biggest offensive regressions. Penn State was third-worst, but especially fell off in the run game.
“Stylistically, Yurcich moved Penn State from a run-first, to a pass-first offense — 10th most pass-heavy play calling in Power 5.
That may explain the quantity stats like rushing per game. But on a per-play basis, PSU’s numbers were just as bad. National bottom-20 in yards/carry, OL Run Push, and explosive rushing.”
That OL run push stat is an interesting advanced analytic offered by Pick Six. It records only non-explosive runs, capping those with a 10-yard value. It then computes yards per carry on rushing attempts that end within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. In Ciancia’s words:
“The purpose is to focus more on the value the offensive line brings each snap, and if they are consistently opening holes and getting the backs to the second level.”
In other words, Penn State didn’t merely fail to pop big plays with its running game (#118), but also had a low percentage of effective shorter gains (#112).
It’s an overall mess that Yurcich must try to remedy without the most important weapon (the departed Dotson) and with a rebuilt offensive line that was none too effective last year.
Not that last year is relevant or anything.