Colin Witte insists it wasn’t a setup.
The 18-year-old recent graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School was minding his own business in PNC Park’s Lexus Club on Wednesday evening when he and his brother noticed that Pirates owner Bob Nutting was among them near the buffet area.
It’d be an understatement to say Witte is not Nutting’s biggest fan. He arrived at the ballpark that night wearing a shirt urging Nutting to “sell the team” over his reputation for operating the club on the extreme side of cheap and pocketing the profits that even a losing MLB franchise can pull in.
And so an impromptu plan was formed to get Nutting to pose for a picture in which Witte would peel back his jersey at the last minute to reveal his protest.
The result of that simple act of resistance has become a social media sensation.
He also earned a shoutout from Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia and NFL kicker from Plum who now hosts a successful talk show and sells the “sell the team” shirt Witte was wearing on his website.
Witte said Nutting was polite despite the rebuke. In the video, he can be heard saying “Hey, there we go, all right,” before the video cuts. Witte said that Nutting did not confront him afterward. The two parted company with Witte simply turning to return to his seats.
No one from the club confronted him later, either. He watched the rest of the game from the Lexus Club, including Bryan Reynolds’ walk-off homer that sealed an 8-7 victory over Milwaukee.
He was back at the ballpark the following afternoon, too, when Reynolds scored on a wild pitch to secure a sweep of the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Witte’s father is a season ticket holder, so he estimates he’s attended 15-20 games in person so far in 2022. And he has no compunction about investing in the team despite Nutting’s stewardship.
“Man, I love the team,” he told the Post-Gazette in a phone interview Thursday evening. “Everything except the owner I love about this team. I love Oneil Cruz. I like [manager Derek] Shelton a lot. I think he’s great for the team. Ke’Bryan Hayes. Bryan Reynolds. All those guys.”
It’s the way ownership chooses not to spend to support that core that grinds his proverbial gears.
“I get that we’re a small-market team. I get all that stuff,” he said. “But I saw a stat a couple days ago. We actually have higher TV rights than the San Diego Padres. And if you didn’t know, the Padres just traded for a superstar in Juan Soto and have this amazing payroll. And I’m just not a fan. I really think he’s very cheap.”
In fact, Fangraphs estimates the Padres’ local television deal is worth slightly more per season — $46 million compared to the Pirates’ $44 million under a new pact signed in 2020.
But Witte’s point remains. If the Padres can afford baseball’s fifth-highest payroll, with huge contracts for prominent names including Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, why can’t the Pirates at least approach the league average of about $148 million instead of toiling in futility around $66 million, per Spotrac?
It’s a question plenty of fans beyond Witte want better answers to than the Pirates’ boilerplate spin that pins the blame on baseball’s uneven economic landscape. Which is why Witte’s message has resonated so strongly.
He plans to keep asking the tough questions moving forward, too. He’ll begin studies in sports media at Indiana University in Bloomington this fall.
In the meantime, he hopes Nutting begins to see the Pirates — currently worth $1.32 billion according to Forbes — as more than a business that can make him rich.
“I don’t think he cares very much,” Witte said. “You get in the business, at least in my opinion, to become a winner. And if Bob Nutting can spend the minimum amount of money and get some money in his pocket at the end of the year, be positive in his bank account, and lose 100 games, I think he’s fine with that. In my opinion, it’s not fair to the fans who’ve been so supportive of the team.
“I think they’re in the right direction with the rebuild going on, but I’ve kind of had enough with it the past couple of years when they started to trade their stars.”