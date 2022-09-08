Well, I didn’t get off to the start I had hoped for.
The one silver lining is three of the four games I missed were one-score decisions that went right down to the wire, so I guess I wasn’t really that far from a 9-1 first week.
But that’s not what the final outcome was and I’m definitely not very confident in many of the picks this week.
There are several tossups at both the the high school and college levels, so let’s hope a couple of my dart throws hit this week.
On to the games:
DuBois at Clearfield: The Bison had an emotional win last week behind a stout defense that gave up just three points. But the offense, which has scored just 7 in each game so far will need to do more against a DuBois team averaging 27.5 per game.
THE PICK: DUBOIS 20, CLEARFIELD 14
Curwensville at Bellwood-Antis: The Golden Tide offense has been clicking, but the sledding gets tougher against a Bellwood team that has just one ICC loss over the past six seasons.
THE PICK: BELLWOOD-ANTIS 27, CURWENSVILLE 21
Moshannon Valley at Glendale: Black Knight Levi Knuth ran for nearly 300 yards last season in a 15-12 loss to the Vikings, who were led on a late scoring drive by Suds Dubler, who also salted the game away with an interception. Knuth is back, but Dubler has graduated.
THE PICK: MO VALLEY 20, GLENDALE 19
Philipsburg-Osceola at Tyrone: Tyrone QB Ashton Walk and WR Ross Gampe carved up the Mountie defense last season for three TD connections in a 38-7 win. Both are back to face a Mountie team that had pitched five consecutive shutout quarters before giving up 14 to Huntingdon late in last week’s loss.
THE PICK: TYRONE 27, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 14
North Star at West Branch: The Warriors are averaging 380 yards per game on the ground this season, while North Star has surrendered 105 points in two games.
THE PICK: WEST BRANCH 40, NORTH STAR 20
Ohio at Penn State: The Nittany Lion offense looked great at times last week against Purdue, while still struggling some with the offensive line and ground game. That shouldn’t be a problem against the overmatched Bobcats.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 45, OHIO 17
No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt: Last season the Panthers had the star QB with Kenny Pickett leading them to victory. This season, Hendon Hooker is back hoping to lead the Vols over a Panther team that had issues with the running game in last week’s rally over WVU.
THE PICK: TENNESSEE 30, PITT 27
No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU: The programs have met three times and the home team has won each with Baylor owning the 2-1 series advantage. BYU is home and favored by three, but I’m going to go with the Bears basically on a hunch.
THE PICK: BAYLOR 41, BYU 38
No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida: The Wildcats beat the Gators at home last year 20-13 in a game that helped springboard them to a fantastic season. But Florida is the home this year and is coming off an impressive win over Utah.
THE PICK: FLORIDA 24, KENTUCKY 20
No. 1 Alabama at Texas: Believe it or not, the Longhorns have owned the series, leading 7-1-1. But the last time they met was for the 2010 national title and Alabama won that, and hasn’t lost much since.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 34, TEXAS 21
Last Week: 6-4, 60%
This season: 6-4, 60%