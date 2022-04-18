BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Pittsburgh Maulers’ return to the United States Football League will have to wait.
The Maulers’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Bandits on Sunday night at Protective Stadium was rescheduled “due to the risk of severe weather,” the USFL announced. The game will be played at 7 p.m. Monday and air on Fox Sports 1.
The Maulers’ meeting with the Bandits was supposed to be the fourth and final game of the league’s opening weekend.
The New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions played Saturday night, while the Houston Gamblers faced the Michigan Panthers and the Philadelphia Stars played the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday.
The game between the Gamblers and Panthers was delayed by an hour due to lightning concerns on Sunday morning. Subsequently, the Stars and Breakers’ game was also delayed by an hour.
When the Maulers’ game was called off and rescheduled at 8:50 p.m. ET — 15 minutes before its delayed kickoff — there was a heavy chance of rain and a thunderstorm in the forecast, according to AccuWeather.
The Maulers are members of the four-team East division comprised of the Generals, Stars and Panthers. Pittsburgh will face each of those three teams twice and each member of the South division (Bandits, Breakers, Gamblers and Stallions) once over the course of a 10-week schedule. The top two teams in each division will advance to a two-round playoff in late June.
All regular season games this season will take place at Protective Stadium, the home of University of Alabama-Birmingham football of Conference USA.