Matt Murray’s reunion at PPG Paints Arena will have to wait.
The goalie, who won the Stanley Cup twice as a member of the Penguins, traveled with the Ottawa Senators to Pittsburgh and skated ahead of the game on Thursday. However, because of an illness, he will not start in net as scheduled.
“I know he wanted to play against Pittsburgh and he talked to [goalie coach] Zac Bierk about playing in Pittsburgh,” Senators coach D.J. Smith told reporters in Ottawa. “It’s unfortunate, [an illness is] going around.”
Feeling a cap crunch in the 2020 offseason, the Penguins traded Murray to the Ottawa senators in exchange for a second-round pick and AHL forward Jonathan Gruden. Because of the restructured schedule last year and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Murray has not returned to Pittsburgh in any capacity since the trade.
Shortly after the trade, Ottawa signed Murray to a four-year extension that runs through the 2023-24 season and carries a $6.25 million average annual value. However, his career has taken some tough turns up north.
In his first season in Ottawa, Murray had a losing record for the first time in his NHL career and a career-low .893 save percentage. He packed on 12 pounds this past offseason, looking to be more durable and powerful between the pipes. However, the first three months of the 2021-22 season brought more struggles.
This year, Murray spent a month with the club’s AHL affiliate in Belleville after clearing waivers on Nov. 27. Upon returning to the NHL, Murray’s game has progressed in a positive direction. In his past two starts, he captured his first two wins of the season, stopping a total of 60 of 65 shots in victories against Calgary and Edmonton.
“He’s a guy that that I care about,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday. “He’s a good person. He was a great teammate when he was here... Certainly, the you know, the human element of it never goes away. You build relationships with the players. You care about them and you want what’s best for them.”
Murray’s first chance to face his old club also went by the wayside, as he was injured when the Penguins visited Ottawa on Nov. 13. The next possible time that Murray could play the Penguins will be on Feb. 10 at Canadian Tire Centre.
Questions in net
for the Penguins
While time will tell if Murray is healthy enough to back up Anton Forsberg, the Penguins have their own questions in the crease.
Third goalie Louis Domingue took a shot from Brian Boyle off the inside of the right foot during Thursday’s early skate.
He’s now continuing to be evaluated. Domingue was originally scheduled to serve as Tristan Jarry’s backup. However, at his morning media availably, Sullivan said that will be dependent upon an evaluation by the team’s medical staff.
Meanwhile, backup goalie Casey DeSmith has returned to ice following his bout with COVID.
Sullivan classified the goalie’s status as a game-time decision.
Domingue has made a strong case that he earned at least another start after stopping 40 of 41 shots on Saturday against the Sharks. That performance, coupled with DeSmith’s early-season struggles have prompted questions about the backup goalie position.