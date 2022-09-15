PHILIPSBURG — Chloe Matson scored a hat trick on Thursday in Philipsburg-Osceola’s 4-1 victory over Huntingdon at Mountaineer Stadium.
Matson scored the lone goal of the first half, giving the Lady Mounties an early lead over the Lady Bearcats.
She then put P-O on top 2-0, before a Huntingdon goal by Alexa Beyer cut it to 2-1.
Matson and teammate Madison Barger then scored just over three minutes apart to earn the 4-1 victory.
Lady Mountie goalkeeper Kinley Bender made 15 saves.
“It was nice to be on the winning side of things tonight,” said P-O head coach Joe Matson. “The girls have been working hard to improve their game and they deserved the victory. Hopefully, this is the beginning of good things to come.”
The Lady Mounties improved to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the Mountain League. P-O hosts Cambria Heights on Saturday morning at 11.
Philipsburg-Osceola 4,
Huntingdon 1
First Half
1. Chloe Matson, PO, 4:57.
Second Half
2. Matson, PO, 55:39.
3. Alexa Beyer, H, 57:43.
4. Matson, PO, 70:11.
5. Madison Barger, PO, 73:23.
Shots: Huntingdon 18, Philipsburg-Osceola 24.
Saves: Huntingdon (Molly Millar) 17, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 15.
Corner kicks: Huntingdon 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 7.