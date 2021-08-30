PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team is once again under the direction of a new head coach.
Joe Matson, who was the assistant coach last season under head coach Tom Petro, becomes the fifth program leader in the past eight seasons for the Lady Mounties. Matson was also the junior high head coach in 2019 as has six years coaching in the youth program under his belt.
The instability at the top has been tough for the program to overcome as it has gone through a pair of long losing streaks over the past eight seasons, dropping 43 straight from Oct. of 2013 through Sept. of 2015 and then falling 58 consecutive times before breaking that skid last season.
“It’s very unfortunate (the coaching turnover), and that has certainly impacted the quality of play,” Matson said. “The current coaching staff is not looking backwards, however, and would like to establish consistency within the program.”
P-O was 2-16 a season ago, but was more competitive despite having as many as six freshmen starting.
That translates into the Lady Mounties welcoming back 13 letterwinners, including seniors Schenley Farrell, Savannah Miller, Audra Tibbens and Madison Vaughn, juniors Alexis Clark and Paige Rishel and sophomores Madison Barger, Kinley Bender, Olivia Hutton, Chloe Matson, Khendyl Sharrer, Kendra Smith and Tatelyn Swatsworth.
This season Matson expects his younger players to take the next step towards being a consistently competitive team and is using a new method to drive its roster choices.
“The coaching staff has taken an outcomes-based approach towards establishing its roster,” Matson said. “Using data to guide decisions is something that will promote competition, particularly when the roster is talented and athletic.”
P-O did lose three players to graduation, including midfielder Riley Yurky. But most of the girls that saw significant action return. Matson expects Farrell and Chloe Matson to push the team.
“The Mounties will be led by senior captain Schenley Farrell and rising sophomore Chloe Matson,” he said. “Both players are expected to provide leadership and spark an emerging offense.
“Schenley is truly the epitome of a fantastic player that has lived through dark seasons, but we hope to send her and fellow seniors Audra Tibbens, Madison Vaughn and Savannah Miller out on a positive note.”
While the Lady Mounties have an abundance of experience from last season, they are also adding a solid freshman class consisting of Alivia Bizzarri, Ashlynn Havens, Elle Slogosky and Lily Warlow as well as sophomore Grace McClure.
So far, Matson likes what he sees from his players in camp.
“The girls are working hard and have adopted some changes we made in the spring season that we feel will provide dividends this year,” he said.
Matson, who will be assisted by Bob Slogosky and Alex Boumerhi, says his expectations are high, but the girls will have to put in the work to reach their goals.
“The coaching staff expects the girls to work hard, maintain a positive attitude, and compete on a daily basis,” Matson said. “The current sophomore class had success two years ago by beating every Mountain League team at least once, so the talent is there.
“Our expectations coming into this season are high but we’re going to focus on working hard and taking things one game at a time. If we do those things and execute our schemes I believe we’ll be able to not only compete but win this season.”
The Lady Mounties begin the season Sept. 7, playing host to Clearfield.
Roster
Seniors
*Schenley Farrell, *Savannah Miller, *Audra Tibbens, *Madison Vaughn.
Juniors
*Alexis Clark, *Paige Rishel.
Sophomores
*Madison Barger, *Kinley Bender, *Olivia Hutton, *Chloe Matson, *Khendyl Sharrer, *Kendra Smith, *Tate Swatsworth.
Freshmen
Alivia Bizzarri, Ashlynn Havens, Grace McClure, Elle Slogosky, Lily Warlow.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
7—Clearfield. 8—Bald Eagle Area. 14—at Tyrone, 4 p.m. 16—Huntingdon. 20—Penns Valley, 4 p.m. 22—at Bellefonte. 25—at Moshannon Valley, 11:30 a.m. 28—at Hollidaysburg. 30—at Clearfield.
October
4—at Bald Eagle Area, 6:30 p.m. 6—Tyrone. 9—Moshannon Valley, 11:30 a.m. 12—Huntingdon. 14—at Penns Valley, 4 p.m. 16—West Branch, 11:30 a.m. 18—Bellefonte. 20—Hollidaysburg. 21—at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted