Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer player Chloe Matson has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 17.
Matson score five goals to lead the Lady Mounties to a 2-1 record. She had a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Huntingdon, netted a goal and an assist in the 3-1 victory against Cambria Heights and had P-O’s lone tally in a loss to Tyrone.
“Chloe has returned to action after a serious injury last season and has provided a consistent offensive threat for us,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “It’s nice to have her back on the pitch, and we look forward to seeing what she can do during the second half of the season.