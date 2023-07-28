Penn State has gotten more ferocious pass-rushers during James Franklin’s tenure in Happy Valley, perhaps even within the 2023 class, but Mason Robinson still arrives with a rare skill set. He isn’t the most prodigious rusher off the edge just yet, but he looks to have a great feel for playing in space, setting the edge and defending the run. There’s plenty of value in those tools as he looks to add the strength, speed and quickness to keep making strides in other key areas.
Robinson was a consensus three-star as a prospect out of the McDonogh School in Maryland, but his offer sheet included Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon. Those schools perhaps saw what Penn State did in a heightened sense for his position, which gives Robinson a shot to become a multi-year starter with the athleticism to handle unique responsibilities.
Here’s a look at where Robinson’s recruitment and where he fits into Penn State’s plans in 2023 and beyond:
THE BASICS
Position: Defensive end
Hometown: Randallstown, Md.
School: McDonogh School
Height: 6-3. Weight: 232.
Star ratings: 3-star consensus
Other notable offers: Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, South Carolina, South Carolina, Stanford, Duke
RECRUITING/RANKINGS NOTES: Robinson initially committed to Northwestern in May 2022, but he flipped to the Lions just before the early National Signing Day. His offer sheet grew to include some of the nation’s top programs prior to making his initial commitment to the Wildcats, and Penn State was the second program to offer him back in April 2021. Recruiting services weren’t high on him with On3 ranking him as the No. 102 edge rusher in the country with similar rankings from 247Sports (No. 73) and ESPN (No. 102). Robinson ranked No. 655 overall in the On3 industry rankings.
STRENGTHS: While Robinson’s highlight reel is light on impactful 1-on-1 wins as a pass-rusher, he shows a wide range of skills to effectively play the position at the next level. When asked to pin his ears back, Robinson looks to perhaps have the bend and quickness to get that job done, while also showing good instincts against the run and a sticky ability to not let ball carriers slip past him. He also moves very well laterally and can make plays in space, which could make him an intriguing candidate to play on the ball or off.
AREAS TO ADDRESS: Robinson will have to add size, strength and power to really go toe-to-toe with top tackles in the Big Ten. While he is plenty athletic enough to play at the Power 5 level, Robinson isn’t quite on the same tier as the big guns on Penn State’s roster, so he’ll have to make up for that with technical improvements and strides he makes in his abilities to rush the passer. Extra size will help him better hold up against the run game, as well.
WHERE HE FITS: Penn State is well established at the defensive end rotation behind its star trio of Chop Robinson, Adisa Isaac and Dani Dennis-Sutton and the veteran presence of Amin Vanover and Smith Vilbert. But the depth chart could look substantially different this time next year, so Mason Robinson will be tasked with making an early impression to maximize his chances of earning a role in 2024.
TRAFFIC LIGHT PROJECTION: Red. Robinson has work to do, and Penn State has zero reason to play him more than four games barring catastrophic injury luck to the players ahead of him. Robinson has a good feel for the position and a diverse set of skills; he would do well to shore up other areas of his game while improving his strength, power, quickness and speed.