Glendale boys basketball player Mason Peterson has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Jan. 29.
Peterson averaged 22.6 points per game in the Vikings’ three games that week. He poured in 29 against Williamsburg, netted 20 versus Nothern Bedford and scored 19 against Curwensville.
“Mason is a good kid, who has the right attitude and is very coachable,” Glendale head coach Steve Sinclair said. “Mason has a natural shot and can shoot from anywhere on the court. The sky is the limit for him offensively. He is playing well this year.”