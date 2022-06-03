CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in May in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:
- Brian Martin Ruane of DuBois and Dawn M. Wisor of DuBois.
- Clinton Lee Barquist of West Decatur and Ashley Coleen Westover of West Decatur.
- Ryan William Johnson of Lafayette, Colo. and Elizabeth Anne Cossick of Lafayette, Colo.
- Cory James Cessna of Penfield and Liza Ann Geyer of Weedville.
- Alex Matthew Lapenna of Mahaffey and Mindy Marie Frey of Mahaffey.
- James John McKenrick of Clearfield and Cathy O. Harvey of Clearfield.
- Phillip L. Coulter of Clearfield and Jennifer Ann Anderson of Clearfield.
- Bernard Anthony Catalano of Curwensville and Kara Jane DeJesus of Curwensville.
- Darren Edward Kormanec of Grassflat and April D. Peters of Grassflat.
- Moses C. Norris IV of Irvona and Melissa Jo Rabenstien of Irvona.
- Robert Andrew Timko of DuBois and Casandra A. Mickle of DuBois.
- Joshua Tyler Jarrett of Houtzdale and Zelda Paige Barnlund of Houtzdale.
- Joshua Paul Aycock of Olanta and Michaela Sha Duez of Olanta.
- Andrew James Greishaw of Clearfield and Callie Renae Gidney of Clearfield.
- Adam Carabugh Slother of Grassflat and Kaylee Noelle Pash of Grassflat.
- Keith Laurence Zeliger III of DuBois and Katie Ann-Jean Beard of Rockton.
- Jefferson W. Chittester of DuBois to Bridgette J. Deibler of DuBois.
- Robert Gregory Rougeux of Morrisdale and Brittany Nichole Welder of Morrisdale.
- Kevin Martin Helsel of Houtzdale and Brooke Ann Thompson of Houtzdale.
- Trey Allen Siegfried of Philipsburg and Taylor Marie McGonigal of Houtzdale.
- Joshua Edwin Austin Aegerter of Cherry Tree and Amelia Mae Usner of Cherry Tree.
- Gerald Lee Phillips Jr. of Houtzdale and Katie Jean Erickson of Houtzdale.
- Robert John Slovikosky of Irvona and Melissa Joy Davis of Irvona.
- Dean Eric Zortman of Woodland and Tammy Lea Graham of Mineral Springs.
- Kevin Gage Wisor of Clearfield and Amanda Starr Olah.
- Matthew Tyler Willis of Osceola Mills and Jessica Marie Hynd of Osceola Mills.
- Shad Eric Swatsworth of Clearfield and Samantha Jo Tambellini of Clearfield.
- Gregory James Hallstrom II of Clearfield and Alexis Renee Donahue of Clearfield.
- Corey Neil Buckwalter of Houtzdale and Jessica Elizabeth Wolf of Tyrone.
- Charles T. Hefferan Jr. of Osceola Mills and Lorie Mae Cowfer of Osceola Mills.
- Claude J. Brod of DuBois and Mary Beth Robinson of DuBois.
- Darl M. Hoffman Jr. of Houtzdale and Deanna Marie Brungard of Houtzdale.
- Matthew Earl Johnson Jr. of Curwensville and Lindsey Dawn Shaw of Clearfield.
- Aaron Eugene Urban of DuBois and Victoria Ann Clark of DuBois.