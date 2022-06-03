CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in May in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:

  • Brian Martin Ruane of DuBois and Dawn M. Wisor of DuBois.
  • Clinton Lee Barquist of West Decatur and Ashley Coleen Westover of West Decatur.
  • Ryan William Johnson of Lafayette, Colo. and Elizabeth Anne Cossick of Lafayette, Colo.
  • Cory James Cessna of Penfield and Liza Ann Geyer of Weedville.
  • Alex Matthew Lapenna of Mahaffey and Mindy Marie Frey of Mahaffey.
  • James John McKenrick of Clearfield and Cathy O. Harvey of Clearfield.
  • Phillip L. Coulter of Clearfield and Jennifer Ann Anderson of Clearfield.
  • Bernard Anthony Catalano of Curwensville and Kara Jane DeJesus of Curwensville.
  • Darren Edward Kormanec of Grassflat and April D. Peters of Grassflat.
  • Moses C. Norris IV of Irvona and Melissa Jo Rabenstien of Irvona.
  • Robert Andrew Timko of DuBois and Casandra A. Mickle of DuBois.
  • Joshua Tyler Jarrett of Houtzdale and Zelda Paige Barnlund of Houtzdale.
  • Joshua Paul Aycock of Olanta and Michaela Sha Duez of Olanta.
  • Andrew James Greishaw of Clearfield and Callie Renae Gidney of Clearfield.
  • Adam Carabugh Slother of Grassflat and Kaylee Noelle Pash of Grassflat.
  • Keith Laurence Zeliger III of DuBois and Katie Ann-Jean Beard of Rockton.
  • Jefferson W. Chittester of DuBois to Bridgette J. Deibler of DuBois.
  • Robert Gregory Rougeux of Morrisdale and Brittany Nichole Welder of Morrisdale.
  • Kevin Martin Helsel of Houtzdale and Brooke Ann Thompson of Houtzdale.
  • Trey Allen Siegfried of Philipsburg and Taylor Marie McGonigal of Houtzdale.
  • Joshua Edwin Austin Aegerter of Cherry Tree and Amelia Mae Usner of Cherry Tree.
  • Gerald Lee Phillips Jr. of Houtzdale and Katie Jean Erickson of Houtzdale.
  • Robert John Slovikosky of Irvona and Melissa Joy Davis of Irvona.
  • Dean Eric Zortman of Woodland and Tammy Lea Graham of Mineral Springs.
  • Kevin Gage Wisor of Clearfield and Amanda Starr Olah.
  • Matthew Tyler Willis of Osceola Mills and Jessica Marie Hynd of Osceola Mills.
  • Shad Eric Swatsworth of Clearfield and Samantha Jo Tambellini of Clearfield.
  • Gregory James Hallstrom II of Clearfield and Alexis Renee Donahue of Clearfield.
  • Corey Neil Buckwalter of Houtzdale and Jessica Elizabeth Wolf of Tyrone.
  • Charles T. Hefferan Jr. of Osceola Mills and Lorie Mae Cowfer of Osceola Mills.
  • Claude J. Brod of DuBois and Mary Beth Robinson of DuBois.
  • Darl M. Hoffman Jr. of Houtzdale and Deanna Marie Brungard of Houtzdale.
  • Matthew Earl Johnson Jr. of Curwensville and Lindsey Dawn Shaw of Clearfield.
  • Aaron Eugene Urban of DuBois and Victoria Ann Clark of DuBois.

