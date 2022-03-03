CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in February in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:
- Nirav Maheshbhai Patel and Priyanka Bhikhabhai Patel.
- Jerome Douglas Dullen and Janel Renee Green.
- Kevin Eugene Hunter and Jaclyn Danea Bright.
- Cory Michael Overholser and Nicole Marie Bembenic.
- Nicholas Philip Gualt and Krysten Lee Mauthe.
- Nicholas David Mayhew and Kayla Ann Mullavey.
- Troy James Larimer and Marie Elizabeth Straw.
- Steven E. Gregor and Cheryl Lynn Cussins.
- Randy Eugene Tressler and Barbara Ann Peace.