CLEARFIELD — The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in February in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:

  • Nirav Maheshbhai Patel and Priyanka Bhikhabhai Patel.
  • Jerome Douglas Dullen and Janel Renee Green.
  • Kevin Eugene Hunter and Jaclyn Danea Bright.
  • Cory Michael Overholser and Nicole Marie Bembenic.
  • Nicholas Philip Gualt and Krysten Lee Mauthe.
  • Nicholas David Mayhew and Kayla Ann Mullavey.
  • Troy James Larimer and Marie Elizabeth Straw.
  • Steven E. Gregor and Cheryl Lynn Cussins.
  • Randy Eugene Tressler and Barbara Ann Peace.

