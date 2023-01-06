When Mark Friedman was a junior defenseman at Bowling Green, the reality of playing professional hockey was well within his sights. But before Friedman could look ahead to the next level, he had to first make a non-traditional move.
Friedman was partnered at the time with Chris Pohlkamp, a right-handed defenseman like himself. One of them would have to make the unorthodox switch.
“I offered to go on the left side just because you can never be too good on either side and, obviously, it’s good practice,” Friedman told the Post-Gazette. “So I felt like it was something that if I could add it to my resume of being a lefty-righty kind of guy, it would definitely help my career.”
While the strategy of going opposite of one’s dominant side is uncommon in practice, Friedman sees some benefits when he’s on the left side of the ice as a right-handed player.
“I think it really helps on your breakouts,” Friedman said. “You’re always going back for the puck on your forehand, and in the offensive zone, you’re always looking up at the ice. When you’re catching it as a natural and you’re playing on your right side, you always tend to look back first.”
That season playing on the left side of a defensive pairing laid the groundwork for a career from Friedman that’s been predicated so far on doing whatever’s been asked of him. Friedman, who started his career with the Philadelphia Flyers, has now been in the Penguins’ organization since February 2021, when he was claimed off waivers by general manager Ron Hextall.
Friedman has shuffled back and forth between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Pittsburgh since then.
His most recent call-up came on Dec. 27, which doubles as his third of the season. But unlike the previous two, this call-up has led to Friedman seeing the ice in each of the Penguins’ three games prior to Thursday night’s 5-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
During this stretch, Friedman has had no problem doing what he usually does, which is throwing his body around and relying on his athletic abilities.
“I’m trying to bring a physical aspect to the game and use my speed when I can and just kind of be a pest out there,” Friedman said. “That’s when I’m thriving.”
Friedman hasn’t gotten a chance to show off his skills on the left side of a defensive pairing this season just yet, though; in each game he’s played with the Penguins this year, he’s been partnered with the left-handed Pierre-Olivier Joseph.
Coach Mike Sullivan, who noted the 5-foot-11, 185-pound defenseman plays the game with “a little bit of an edge,” is still glad to have a player on the roster in Friedman who was waiting in the wings at the AHL level.
“It’s a great attribute, to have the ability to play both sides,” Sullivan said. “He can clearly do that. I think his greatest strength is his mobility and skating abilities. He’s a real good skater, and I think that’s what helps him play on the off side, as well.”
Part of the reason for Friedman’s most recent call-up is the Penguins have recently dealt with a rash of injuries.
Jeff Petry remains on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury and Chad Ruhwedel missed some time with the same ailment.
Ruhwedel returned for the Jan. 2 Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins, but Kris Letang is now away from the team in Montreal as he attends to the death of his father, Claude Fouquet, while simultaneously battling a lower-body injury.
As the turnover continues for the Penguins’ defensemen, Friedman’s presence has been a vital one.
“One of the reasons we signed him was because we knew he was an NHL defenseman that can play in this league and that can help us win games,” Sullivan said. “He’s not just a guy that’s going over the boards to kill minutes. He’s a guy that can be a productive player for us.”
So far, the returns have proven Sullivan’s assessment correct. Though Friedman hasn’t been particularly involved on the offensive end, the Penguins have scored three goals when he’s been on the ice while letting up none.
Petry, who skated separately from the team on Wednesday and Thursday, could be in line to return on Jan. 8 when he’s eligible to be activated and the Penguins play the Arizona Coyotes.
Depending on how Pittsburgh decides to proceed with regards to the salary cap, the return of Petry could signal the end of Friedman’s tenure at the NHL level for the time being or it could potentially lead to Ty Smith being sent back down to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Given Friedman was a healthy scratch in the Penguins’ loss to the Golden Knights, his days with the NHL squad could be numbered.
Either way, it doesn’t hurt Friedman’s cause that he has a degree of versatility to lean on, even if there are annoyances that come with playing on the left side like taking passes on his backhand.
“When you’re going down the wall in the [offensive] zone, being aggressive is tougher, too, because you’re coming with your top hand over as opposed to coming in when the puck’s on the wall, so it’s a little bit harder,” Friedman said. “But those are the kinks you’ve got to work out early.
“If you want to be a pro hockey player, you’ve got to be ready to play any side.”