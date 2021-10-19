Name: Mariah Hayles.

School, Grade: West Branch, 12.

Parents: Tanja and John Hayles.

Siblings: JP and Regina Hayles.

Pets: “My dog Frosty.”

How long have you been playing soccer?: “12 years.”

Greatest accomplishment: “Being back to back District 6 champs.”

Biggest rival: Mo Valley.

Pre-game ritual: “Shoulder bumping my teammate Eleyna.”

Favorite team: none.

Favorite athlete: Simone Biles.

Favorite food: steak and pierogies.

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Favorite movie: none.

Favorite book: none.

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite musician: none.

Dream car: none.

Hobbies: working, camping, fishing

Favorite amusement park ride: none.

