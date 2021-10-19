Name: Mariah Hayles.
School, Grade: West Branch, 12.
Parents: Tanja and John Hayles.
Siblings: JP and Regina Hayles.
Pets: “My dog Frosty.”
How long have you been playing soccer?: “12 years.”
Greatest accomplishment: “Being back to back District 6 champs.”
Biggest rival: Mo Valley.
Pre-game ritual: “Shoulder bumping my teammate Eleyna.”
Favorite team: none.
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles.
Favorite food: steak and pierogies.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite movie: none.
Favorite book: none.
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite musician: none.
Dream car: none.
Hobbies: working, camping, fishing
Favorite amusement park ride: none.