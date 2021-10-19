West Branch soccer player Mariah Hayles has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 9.
Hayles had an assist in the Lady Warriors’ 6-0 win against Everett, it was her presence and ability on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball that helped West Branch to a 3-0 week, which included a 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten Northern Bedford.
“Mariah controlled the midfield and ultimately the possession and speed of play versus Mo Valley and Northern Bedford,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “Her ability to control a ball and beat a player one on one to feed our players is undeniably a huge asset to us. She is also instrumental in taking most of our corners and giving us scoring opportunities.”