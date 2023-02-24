Name: Marcus Gable

School, Grade: Phillipsburg-Osceola, 11th grade

Parents: Adam Gable, Mellissa St. John

Siblings: Averi Gable

Pets: 4 dogs, snake, 3 chinchillas

How long have you been wrestling?: “Nine years”

Greatest accomplishment: “Making it to Super Regionals as freshman with three nationally ranked kids in bracket.”

Biggest rival: George Campbell

Pre-game ritual: Jump rope

Favorite team: Denver Broncos NFL team

Favorite athlete: Dan Gable

Favorite food: Mots gummies

Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster

Favorite movie: Lion King

Favorite book: Percy Jackson series

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite TV show: Tom & Jerry

Favorite musician: Mozart

Dream car: Camaro

Hobbies: playing games on my computer and spending time with my family

Favorite amusement park ride: rollercoasters

