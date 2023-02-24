Name: Marcus Gable
School, Grade: Phillipsburg-Osceola, 11th grade
Parents: Adam Gable, Mellissa St. John
Siblings: Averi Gable
Pets: 4 dogs, snake, 3 chinchillas
How long have you been wrestling?: “Nine years”
Greatest accomplishment: “Making it to Super Regionals as freshman with three nationally ranked kids in bracket.”
Biggest rival: George Campbell
Pre-game ritual: Jump rope
Favorite team: Denver Broncos NFL team
Favorite athlete: Dan Gable
Favorite food: Mots gummies
Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster
Favorite movie: Lion King
Favorite book: Percy Jackson series
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite TV show: Tom & Jerry
Favorite musician: Mozart
Dream car: Camaro
Hobbies: playing games on my computer and spending time with my family
Favorite amusement park ride: rollercoasters