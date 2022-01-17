Marquise Derrick Cannon, 25, of Brentwood, was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry for an assault involving a knife, yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Cannon pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy-aggravated assault — felony of the second degree; and criminal trespass — felony of the third degree; and was sentenced to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of four years in state prison.
Cannon’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, asked Cherry to give her client a three year maximum jail sentence and not the four year maximum as recommended by the probation department. She said Cannon has been in jail since June and will serve significantly more than the minimum sentence because it will take several months at least for him to complete all the programs in state prison for him to be released.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 30 at 5:26 p.m. DuBois City Police responded to a residence on West Long Avenue.
A woman at the residence reported that her ex-boyfriend Cannon and another man, Isaiah Lamar Jefferson, 23, of Philadelphia, had entered her residence and assaulted her boyfriend who was stabbed in the hand in the altercation.
The woman also said she has a Protection From Abuse order on Cannon.
Police entered the residence and saw a large amount of blood in the kitchen area with a trail of blood leading to a parking area and alley.
DuBois EMS assisted the injured male and Clearfield County Dispatch informed police that two men entered the Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room and one of the men had stab wounds to his neck and abdomen.
DuBois City and Sandy Township Police responded to the hospital and made contact with Cannon being treated for a gash in his left hand.
He claimed he was invited to the residence by his ex-girlfriend. When he and his friend Jefferson arrived, they were attacked by the woman’s boyfriend.
Jefferson was being treated at the hospital for serious stab wounds and was unable to speak.
Police spoke to the woman again and she said Cannon and Jefferson entered the residence through the back door and attacked her boyfriend. She said she ran upstairs to call the police and her ex-boyfriend followed her.
She said he took the phone from her and ran back downstairs, and she used another phone to call 911.
The woman’s boyfriend was interviewed at the police station. He stated that two men he did not know entered their kitchen and without a word, the smaller of the two men pushed him back against the sink and started striking him, the affidavit said. He said the second man chased after his girlfriend when she ran upstairs to call the police.
The man who was attacking him reportedly had a knife and stabbed him. He said he was able to fight back and take the knife from the attacker’s right hand. He said that they continued to fight but he did not recall stabbing the smaller man. The woman’s ex-boyfriend returned to help his friend and reportedly pulled the knife away from the boyfriend as he was punched and kicked. He said that he could hear his girlfriend yelling “no” to her ex-boyfriend.
Both men then reportedly fled through the rear door.
The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.